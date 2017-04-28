Heineken's New Ad Shows Pepsi the Right Way to Get Political

With today’s rocky political climate, if a brand wants to chime in on the conversation, it must do so with caution. That’s what we learned again after Pepsi’s “protest” ad, which featured Kendall Jenner fixing all of the world’s problems by offering a can of Pepsi to a police officer in the middle of a protest.
Although the ad has since been taken down, it did get people -- and brands -- thinking. In the wake of Pepsi’s failed commercial, Heineken recently released a tasteful and socially-conscious ad demonstrating the right way brands can get political. The new commercial, titled “Worlds Apart,” brings together people of opposing political viewpoints -- although, without their knowledge at first.
After completing an ice breaker and asking each other questions, each person learns about their partner, although conversations are void of any political issues. After talking, engaging and learning about each other for a while, Heineken eventually reveals each person’s opposing political views on issues such as feminism, climate change and transgender rights to their partners. It then gives each person two options: “You may go or stay and discuss your differences over a beer.”
Each person decides to stay and learn more about their partner.
Check out the ad here:
