Watch Live: SBA's Linda McMahon Announces Small Business Person of the Year

It's National Small Business Week, an annual week celebrating entrepreneurship. Events start in Washington, D.C., where SBA administrator Linda McMahon will speak live in the nation's capitol and recognize outstanding small business owners from around the country, including the National Small Business Person of the Year.
Watch the talk live above and check back on Entrepreneur as we share highlights from the festitivies, including a Facebook Live this Tuesday with Facebook’s vice president and chief privacy officer for policy Erin Egans and the best of events in New York City, Indianapolis, Dallas and elsewhere.