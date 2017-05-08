You Don't Need to Be Perfect

Top Trending: The Founder of LinkedIn Says Too Many of Us Are Using the Site All Wrong
Isn’t it crazy that we hold ourselves back from taking action or sharing our gifts with the world because we think we have to be perfect first? That we need all the answers, to look just right and to say the perfect words?

I have struggled with perfectionism my whole life but I’ve never let it stop me from taking action -- and that has made all the difference.

As John Steinbeck said, “And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.”

In Episode 477 I invite you to leave perfectionism behind so that you can be great.

