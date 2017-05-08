You Don't Need to Be Perfect

Isn’t it crazy that we hold ourselves back from taking action or sharing our gifts with the world because we think we have to be perfect first? That we need all the answers, to look just right and to say the perfect words?
I have struggled with perfectionism my whole life but I’ve never let it stop me from taking action -- and that has made all the difference.
As John Steinbeck said, “And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.”
In Episode 477 I invite you to leave perfectionism behind so that you can be great.
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...
