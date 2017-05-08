4 Reasons Why Using Instagram Has Become a Marketing Necessity

If you're not already an Instagram expert, make yourself one ASAP.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is your business active on Instagram? Are you leveraging it to build your personal brand? While it was once one of many possible social media platforms to market your product or service, you now need to allocate a large percentage of your social media effort toward it. Instagram is no longer an option -- it’s a necessity.

When Mark Zuckerberg acquired Instagram for $1 billion back in April of 2012, many were left scratching their heads, as the app was less than two years old. Looking back, Zuckerberg stole it. It’s now valued at $50 billion, and Instagram’s co-founder and CEO Kevin Systrom is now a billionaire -- thanks to the stock’s growth, his estimated net worth went from $280 million to $1.1 billion.

Most social media platforms eventually slow down and some disappear into the sunset. Twitter stock has been a rollercoaster, with the majority of the ride descending, and some networks, like MySpace, are all but distant memories (RIP).

Instagram is a completely different animal -- it’s not going anywhere. It’s owned by Facebook, has a massive user base that continues to grow and makes money. Instagram’s 2016 ad revenue is estimated to double in 2017. Here are the reasons why it’s time to go all-in with Instagram marketing.

1. Longevity and security thanks to Facebook.

Facebook isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It could very well be worth $1 trillion in the future. It’s such a vital part of this world’s culture that, rather than disappearing, Facebook will continue to evolve and innovate.

What Facebook develops into is yet to be seen, but I can promise you that it will always be around. Since Instagram is owned by Facebook, expect to see them in the picture for the long haul as well. The time and effort you invest into Instagram will not go to waste -- think of it as a long-term strategy.

2. Mobile e-commerce sales continue to rise.

BI Intelligence, Business Insider's research division, predicts that m-commerce will reach $284 billion, or 45 percent of the total U.S. e-commerce market, by 2020. More consumers are now comfortable shopping on their mobile devices, and the number will continue to rise.

Instagram is a visual platform, giving you access to a world-wide audience. One of the most attractive features is Instagram’s advertising targeting, which it shares with Facebook. With it, you can reach any target audience, just like you can on Facebook. Many brands are still counting on organic reach and exposure, but that organic attention will soon get extremely competitive and require a pay-to-play approach. I would highly suggest mastering Instagram paid ads sooner than later.

3. Zuckerberg will stop at nothing to crush Snapchat.

Facebook makes a lot of money and billions of people use it. That’s why Mark Zuckerberg is taking what works and applying those features to all of their platforms -- Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Many people say they are copying Snapchat, and they have -- four times, to be exact. In fact, Zuckerberg even attempted to buy Snapchat for $3 billion in cash. When Snapchat turned down the offer, he set out to take their users by adapting features that made Snapchat appealing.

He is accomplishing his mission and I would have to think Snapchat is worried, especially since the company doesn’t make money. In fact, they lost $514 million in 2016.

If you are using Snapchat and like it, start playing around with Instagram’s Stories feature. I can see more and more attention migrating from Snapchat to Instagram, so be prepared.

4. Instagram’s user experience is top-notch.

Instagram became successful and popular quickly because of its simplicity. Images without the fluff.

Now more than ever, business owners are starting to take notice, but it’s not too late to get in on the action. You can use this guide to help you get started right now.