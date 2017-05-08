iPhone

The 10th Anniversary iPhone 8 Is Expected in October

Any concerns the iPhone 8 would be delayed have apparently disappeared from the supply chain.
Image credit: Attila Fodemesi | Shutterstock.com
This story originally appeared on PCMag

2017 is a big year for Apple as it marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, a device that has generated the majority of Apple's profits and made it the most cash-rich company in the world. To celebrate the smartphone we're expecting a revolutionary 10th anniversary iPhone 8, and now we're hearing that phone won't suffer any delays and will arrive in October.

In fact, we can expect three new iPhone models to be unveiled in September and sold in October. There will be the typical S refreshes for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, but also this anniversary iPhone 8. It may be called something else by Apple, but iPhone 8 seems to have stuck for now.

As well as an anniversary celebration handset, this iPhone is expected to be radically different from what has come before. Apple will switch to using an edge-to-edge OLED screen with Samsung supplying the panels. There's also a suggestion the display may be curved. The casing will be glass and the Touch ID sensor is thought to be integrated into the display. Wireless charging may also feature, which helps explain the all-glass casing and suggestion the Lightning Port is gone, too.

Such big changes to the iPhone's design raised concerns over managing to deliver the iPhone 8 on time and alongside the usual annual iPhone refresh. Integrating the Touch ID with the display panel was thought to be a particularly difficult challenge. However, according to MacRumors, all talk of delays in the supply chain have disappeared and production is preparing to ramp up.

We should expect Apple to do its usual iPhone reveal event in September before all three new models go on sale in October. Interest is sure to be very high, but it is expected production can meet demand, even for the iPhone 8. If that's the case, the biggest hurdle to purchasing an anniversary iPhone may end up being how many people can actually afford one.

