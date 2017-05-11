Calling All Beauty Entrepreneurs and Innovators: Future of Beauty Summit

Take your idea or existing business to the next level.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ready to get inspired? Entrepreneur is excited to announce our partnership with FounderMade’s Future of Beauty Summit.

FounderMade, a consumer discovery platform and event series, is hosting their popular Beauty Summit to Spring Studios in New York on Friday, June 2nd. Fellow beauty entrepreneurs, investors, distributors, retailers, and influencers will all be in attendance.

“There’s so much creativity, passion, and innovation happening in the beauty industry, so we’re proud to be able to provide a space where entrepreneurs, brands, retailers, and investors can further connect and hopefully collaborate,” says Co-Founder Navi Ganancial. “FounderMade’s mission is to help people build their business, so we can’t wait to see what amazing partnerships and opportunities come out of this year’s summit.”

The one-day summit will also be bringing together industry leaders to share their candid insights and advice during panels that range from Innovation, Investment, to Distribution and more. Speakers will include Bobbi Brown, Founder of Beauty Evolution and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Dr. Howard Murad, Founder of Murad, and Harry Josh, Founder of Harry Josh Hair.

If you’re a newer company and want to get even more out of the summit, they will also hosting a Shark Tank-style pitch competition which you can apply to till May 19, 2017. Winners of the competition will receive a prize package worth over $10,000.

FounderMade carefully curates best-in-class companies to join their Discovery Lounge where new brands are able to connect with future partners, find investors, and share their products with retailers and media.

Ready to attend? You can visit FounderMade to learn more and to get your tickets before they run out.