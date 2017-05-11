Events

Calling All Beauty Entrepreneurs and Innovators: Future of Beauty Summit

Take your idea or existing business to the next level.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Calling All Beauty Entrepreneurs and Innovators: Future of Beauty Summit
Image credit: FounderMade
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ready to get inspired? Entrepreneur is excited to announce our partnership with FounderMade’s Future of Beauty Summit.

FounderMade, a consumer discovery platform and event series, is hosting their popular Beauty Summit to Spring Studios in New York on Friday, June 2nd. Fellow beauty entrepreneurs, investors, distributors, retailers, and influencers will all be in attendance. 

“There’s so much creativity, passion, and innovation happening in the beauty industry, so we’re proud to be able to provide a space where entrepreneurs, brands, retailers, and investors can further connect and hopefully collaborate,” says Co-Founder Navi Ganancial. “FounderMade’s mission is to help people build their business, so we can’t wait to see what amazing partnerships and opportunities come out of this year’s summit.”

The one-day summit will also be bringing together industry leaders to share their candid insights and advice during panels that range from Innovation, Investment, to Distribution and more. Speakers will include Bobbi Brown, Founder of Beauty Evolution and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Dr. Howard Murad, Founder of Murad, and Harry Josh, Founder of Harry Josh Hair.

If you’re a newer company and want to get even more out of the summit, they will also hosting a Shark Tank-style pitch competition which you can apply to till May 19, 2017. Winners of the competition will receive a prize package worth over $10,000.

FounderMade carefully curates best-in-class companies to join their Discovery Lounge where new brands are able to connect with future partners, find investors, and share their products with retailers and media.

Ready to attend? You can visit FounderMade to learn more and to get your tickets before they run out.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Events

Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)

Events

3 Exclusive Events for Top Entrepreneurs to Unplug and Recharge

Events

Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing