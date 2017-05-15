Hey, Amanda! SNL Imagines an Amazon Echo Device for Stereotypical Senior Citizens.

This funny segment features an item that would be perfect for your grandparents.

Old people, am I right?

Saturday Night Live on May 13 dove into the world of tech by imagining an Amazon Echo device for your nana. The fictional Amazon Echo Silver has many features that your hard-of-hearing grandparent would appreciate, which you can see in the video below.

Related: Amazon Reveals $230 Touchscreen Echo Show

The real Amazon recently unveiled the Echo Show, which features a touchscreen that could be used for video calls.