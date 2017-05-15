Propelify

Uber & Propelify Partner on Exclusive Rideshare Partnership

Uber will support this year Propelify Innovation Festival and donate a portion of the fare to STEM education.
Image credit: Uber | Shutterstock
Today, Uber and Propelify announced a partnership designating Uber as the official rideshare app for Propelify’s 2017 Innovation Festival. Propelify is part business conference, part festival and is focused on uniting innovators, for talks, tech, exhibitors, drones, investors and fun.

To kick off the partnership, Uber is pledging to donate $1 to a New Jersey STEM organization for every ride taken using the promo code PROPELIFY between 5/15 and 5/25. 

“Propelify is leading New Jersey's innovation community, and we’re proud to support local STEM education through this partnership" said Craig Ewer, a spokesperson for Uber New Jersey. “If you’re interested in big ideas with big potential, be sure to stop by Propelify this week -- and if you take an Uber, enter the code PROPELIFY before you request your ride.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Uber for this great initiative to support and help further New Jersey STEM education,” said Aaron Price, CEO and Founder of Propelify. “The partnership aligns perfectly with the goals of Propelify – to educate, inspire and connect the tech community, and by welcoming Uber as the event’s official rideshare app, we hope to expand our entrepreneurial culture into the community and benefit New Jersey’s STEM education.”

To make it easier for riders and drivers to get to and from Propelify, Uber will set up an exclusive pickup and drop-off zone at the Hoboken Waterfront and Uber signage will be in place to help everyone find their ride. Anyone requesting a pickup from Propelify will be directed to this location through the app so it’s easy to connect with your driver.

In addition to the partnership, Uber’s Jason Post will take the main stage on Thursday to share the company’s vision for the future of urban mobility: using new technology and today's infrastructure to cut congestion, decrease pollution and make transportation more accessible in our cities.

DONATION DETAILS

  1. Open the Uber app anytime May 15 - May 25.
  2. Tap the menu button and go to the Payment section.
  3. Enter the promo code PROPELIFY at the bottom.
  4. Request your ride.
  5. Uber will donate $1 for every ride using this code, up to $10,000 total, with a minimum donation of $2,500.
  6. The NJ STEM organization will be announced in the coming weeks.

