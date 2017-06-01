5 Ways Facebook Messenger Bots Can Help Your Business

Chatbots can deliver personalized content to your clients and help generate revenue directly through your social media platforms.

June 1, 2017 5 min read

It’s been a year since Facebook announced the launch of chatbots on Messenger, and although bots have not yet been perfected, they’ve had a huge impact in the way modern consumers interact with brands. Chatbots are now recognized as a crucial part of any marketing strategy, regardless of the size of the company or the industry.

Thanks to platforms like Chattypeople, you can create an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot without any coding knowledge in a matter of minutes. Chatbots allow you to build an intricate bot with numerous features, and you will need to incorporate your bot into your marketing and sales strategies to really take full advantage of it. Chatbots can fulfill an array of functions that range from providing basic information to taking orders and editing profiles. Plus, they can monetize your social media accounts almost immediately.

Using a chatbot as a marketing tool requires planning and precise execution, so I’ve put together a list of five ways your chatbot can help you build a relationship with your audience and help you grow your business.

The chatbot phenomenon.

Providing information on demand

Delivering valuable content

Placing and editing orders

Personalizing user experiences and only displaying relevant content

Referring them to the right department within a company

1. Push special services and promotions.

Make changes to an account

Update billing information

Change email addresses and other personal details

Manage and view new and previous orders

Request a meeting or consultation with human representatives

There’s a lot of hype and commotion surrounding chatbots, especially with the rise of bot-building tools like Chattypeople. Chatbots have completely changed the way brands interact with their audience. Now, users can contact brands at any time of the day, and always receive a personalized response. Today’s consumers are driven by positive experiences and added value, and chatbots give them exactly that by helping them minimize the amount of time spent solving an issue or researching a product. Moreover, chatbots can help users by:Mobile apps were successful because they offered a huge range of automated services. Chatbots are the next natural step, as they allow even more automation options that are delivered to clients through their favorite messaging apps, like Facebook Messenger. An effective chatbot can help users by allowing them to:

Allowing users to manage their information through chatbots rather than using traditional methods is a great way to salvage valuable resources. You can easily create a chatbot through chatbot tools to handle special services and promotions, and allocate your time to other areas of your business.

2. Build a strong bond with your audience.

Games

Jokes

Useful tips

Weather reports

Fun facts

Holiday reminders

Guides

How-to articles

Useful blog posts

Industry news

3. Deliver content with a personalized touch.

Consumers are always looking for companies that offer the most innovative features. Chattypeople allows you to catch their attention by creating an entertaining chatbot. Chatbots are great tools to increase engagement and interaction with your audience. You can do so by sharing different types of content with them, some of which includes:Chatbots can also help connect users to their peers. Chattypeople chatbots can help you push games, events, and interactive posts that users can share with their friends and invite them to participate in.

Chatbots can be used as a cornerstone of your content marketing strategy. They can deliver personalized offers to your clients based on their preferences and interests. Bots can even launch complex marketing and remarketing campaigns that implement A/B split testing and other advanced techniques to optimize your strategy’s performance. Chattypeople chatbots also gather valuable user information that can be used to fill gaps in your market.

4. Provide information and FAQs

Hours of operation

Complete list of services and products

Service areas

Prices and stock availability

Group deals, discounts, and sponsors

Storytelling and branding

About and contact information

5. Monetize your cocial media account.

Allocating resources properly is the key to success, especially for small companies and startups. If your team receives the same inquiry over and over, chatbots can prove to be an effective solution to the problem. Your chatbot will not only help you answer the same question, but it can also give your customers valuable information, such as:

One of the reasons ecommerce platforms became so successful is because they allowed consumers to make purchases from the comfort of their homes. Chatbots go one step further, as they allow users to browse, view, and purchase services and products from the comfort of their Messenger app, which they can access from virtually anywhere with an internet connection. Chatbot tools allow you to integrate your chatbot to popular e-commerce platforms. Your chatbot can then take orders straight through Messenger, eliminating the need for any additional steps. Consumers can view your products, read reviews, compare prices, and purchase items directly through their Facebook Messenger app.

Finally…