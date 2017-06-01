5 Ways Facebook Messenger Bots Can Help Your Business
It’s been a year since Facebook announced the launch of chatbots on Messenger, and although bots have not yet been perfected, they’ve had a huge impact in the way modern consumers interact with brands. Chatbots are now recognized as a crucial part of any marketing strategy, regardless of the size of the company or the industry.
Thanks to platforms like Chattypeople, you can create an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot without any coding knowledge in a matter of minutes. Chatbots allow you to build an intricate bot with numerous features, and you will need to incorporate your bot into your marketing and sales strategies to really take full advantage of it. Chatbots can fulfill an array of functions that range from providing basic information to taking orders and editing profiles. Plus, they can monetize your social media accounts almost immediately.
Using a chatbot as a marketing tool requires planning and precise execution, so I’ve put together a list of five ways your chatbot can help you build a relationship with your audience and help you grow your business.
The chatbot phenomenon.There’s a lot of hype and commotion surrounding chatbots, especially with the rise of bot-building tools like Chattypeople. Chatbots have completely changed the way brands interact with their audience. Now, users can contact brands at any time of the day, and always receive a personalized response. Today’s consumers are driven by positive experiences and added value, and chatbots give them exactly that by helping them minimize the amount of time spent solving an issue or researching a product. Moreover, chatbots can help users by:
- Providing information on demand
- Delivering valuable content
- Placing and editing orders
- Personalizing user experiences and only displaying relevant content
- Referring them to the right department within a company
1. Push special services and promotions.Mobile apps were successful because they offered a huge range of automated services. Chatbots are the next natural step, as they allow even more automation options that are delivered to clients through their favorite messaging apps, like Facebook Messenger. An effective chatbot can help users by allowing them to:
- Make changes to an account
- Update billing information
- Change email addresses and other personal details
- Manage and view new and previous orders
- Request a meeting or consultation with human representatives
Allowing users to manage their information through chatbots rather than using traditional methods is a great way to salvage valuable resources. You can easily create a chatbot through chatbot tools to handle special services and promotions, and allocate your time to other areas of your business.
2. Build a strong bond with your audience.Consumers are always looking for companies that offer the most innovative features. Chattypeople allows you to catch their attention by creating an entertaining chatbot. Chatbots are great tools to increase engagement and interaction with your audience. You can do so by sharing different types of content with them, some of which includes:
- Games
- Jokes
- Useful tips
- Weather reports
- Fun facts
- Holiday reminders
- Guides
- How-to articles
- Useful blog posts
- Industry news
3. Deliver content with a personalized touch.
Chatbots can be used as a cornerstone of your content marketing strategy. They can deliver personalized offers to your clients based on their preferences and interests. Bots can even launch complex marketing and remarketing campaigns that implement A/B split testing and other advanced techniques to optimize your strategy’s performance. Chattypeople chatbots also gather valuable user information that can be used to fill gaps in your market.
4. Provide information and FAQsAllocating resources properly is the key to success, especially for small companies and startups. If your team receives the same inquiry over and over, chatbots can prove to be an effective solution to the problem. Your chatbot will not only help you answer the same question, but it can also give your customers valuable information, such as:
- Hours of operation
- Complete list of services and products
- Service areas
- Prices and stock availability
- Group deals, discounts, and sponsors
- Storytelling and branding
- About and contact information
5. Monetize your cocial media account.
One of the reasons ecommerce platforms became so successful is because they allowed consumers to make purchases from the comfort of their homes. Chatbots go one step further, as they allow users to browse, view, and purchase services and products from the comfort of their Messenger app, which they can access from virtually anywhere with an internet connection. Chatbot tools allow you to integrate your chatbot to popular e-commerce platforms. Your chatbot can then take orders straight through Messenger, eliminating the need for any additional steps. Consumers can view your products, read reviews, compare prices, and purchase items directly through their Facebook Messenger app.
