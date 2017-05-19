Watch a Teenage Mark Zuckerberg React to Getting Into Harvard

Witness the earliest beginnings of Facebook.

May 19, 2017 2 min read

Graduation season is upon us, and this year, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one of the many high profile figures who was tapped to make a commencement speech -- at his erstwhile alma mater Harvard.

Zuckerberg famously left the respected institution of higher learning a few semesters short of being able to get his diploma in order to create the global force that is Facebook. Thirteen years and more than 1 billion users later, the decision seems like it worked for him.

But even though he is one of biggest tech leaders today, not too long ago, Zuckerberg was just a teenager from suburban New York waiting to hear whether he got into his dream school.

This week, ahead of his return to Harvard to finally nab that degree and inspire the class of 2017, he posted a video his father took of him when he received his acceptance from the school.

Sitting on his bed, illuminated by the light of a now very outmoded computer, the 17-year-old Zuckerberg says, in a quiet, measured tone, “yay, I got accepted,” while his dad cheers from behind the camera. And the rest is history.