4 Glaring Signs It's Time to Fire Your Business Coach

The right coach is invaluable. The wrong coach is a waste of time who charges you by the hour.

May 30, 2017 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You work hard to grow your business but you get to a point where you hit a wall. It seems like no matter what you do, you aren’t reaching your next growth level. You can’t see what’s stopping you, so you decide it’s time to hire someone to help.

Business coaches and consultants are readily available. The internet and various software make it easy to hire and have sessions with a business coach, regardless if they are on the other side of the world. You meet on Skype or through conference calling software to talk about where you are and what’s stopping you from growing.

You can check their references, check the coaches website and work, and do your research on this person to make sure they’re the right fit for your business. Today, you can hire a coach anywhere from $50 an hour to as much as $20,000 an hour. The access is there but it doesn’t guarantee you’ll get what you paid for.

The coach might have fancy copy on their website promising the world but the coach never delivers. You can be scammed by business coaches, but it might not even be a scam. What started as a great coaching relationship can deteriorate. Either way, here are fours glaring signs that it’s time to fire your business coach.

1. They stop responding to your questions in a timely matter.

One of the best benefits of having a business coach is getting your specific questions answered. The coach should teach you strategies that help grow your business. As you implement these strategies, you’ll have questions. You should be able to email or private message your coach and get those specific questions answered. The coach should respond back in a timely manner.

What does “timely” mean? That’s something you and the coach should establish at the beginning of working together. But, it should be at most within 48 hours. I don’t care how busy someone says they are, everyone can find a few minutes to respond within 48 hours.

Sometimes the question you have will be time sensitive. If your coach stops responding to your questions and requests in a timely manner, that is the first strike and time for you to have a conversation with them. You should get the service you paid for.

Related: Some People Have a Therapist. I Have a Business Coach.

2. They are often distracted during your coaching sessions.

Your business coach owes you their undivided attention during coaching sessions. They should be focused on you and your business during that session and be ready to jump in and give you the advice you need. If it feels like they are doing other things during your session, don’t be afraid to speak up and ask them if they’re listening. If there is a consistent pattern of distraction, then you might need to make a deeper decision. You are paying for their time and advice, and that is what you should get.

Related: Why Executive Coaching Is a Critical Part of the CEO Journey

3. They aren't doing what it takes to grow.

A business coach should never get complacent and stop doing the things that help their business grow. We hire those who are ahead of us doing what we want to do. To stay ahead, business coaches should be continually growing their business. They should be expanding what they can coach on through life experience.

If your business coach stops doing what it takes to grow, you might pass where they are. How does that make sense for your future? There are many coaches whose sole income is teaching topics they aren’t successful in. Hire and retain coaches who are doing what you’re trying to accomplish.

Related: Are Business 'Masterminds' a Scam?

4. You have outgrown the relationship.

Your goal is to get the guidance you need to reach your next level. A good business coach can get you there and more, but coaching is not meant to be forever.

If you are taking consistent action, you will probably outgrow the relationship. If you find that your sessions are more silence than training, you might be at that point. Sometimes growth happens faster than you think -- don’t fear it.

Whether or not you fire your business coach for one or all of these points is up to you. This is your business and money. You have to think long and hard about what makes the most sense for your growth. You can always talk to your business coach and let them know you are not satisfied with the service. Give them a chance to make things right. If they don’t, you can’t be afraid of making the hard decision that will benefit you in the long run. Never settle for less than you deserve.

If you’ve had a negative experience with a business coach, don’t let that sour you forever. I’ve invested at least $20,000 in business coaches and have seen a tremendous return on my investment. There are some great business coaches out there who can help your business. As always, do your research and make the best choices for your business.

Don't fire your business coach until you’re confident that is the best decision. If there are contracts and agreements in place, make sure you honor them and leave in the right way.