Stop Trying to Exceed Expectations -- You Can't

Exceeding expectations is a very difficult thing to do consistently. I think, in the long run, we are better off making sure that we at least meet expectations. Most people have good intentions when it comes to delivering on what is expected. They make promises or representations of the value that they are going to provide, whether it's to be somewhere on time, or a product they're selling. They make promises in good faith, without thinking about the consequences that occur when they are not able to come through. In reality, meeting expectations is difficult enough, let alone being able to exceed them.
Related: 5 Ways to Master the Persistence That Makes a Great Entrepreneur
What do you expect?
The reason it's so difficult to meet and exceed expectations is because we're human. That means we're inefficient, ineffective and statistically unsuccessful. I used to think meeting expectations was all about desire and free will, but that’s not true. What happens is we promise to provide value, making representations of what we're going to do, and end up creating a void for us to fill -- overpromising and under-delivering. Because of our natural inefficiencies, ineffectiveness and lack of statistical success, we tend to oversell and backend sell in order to meet or exceed those expectations. With this scarce way of thinking, we will never have enough.
I shift the paradigm in order to meet and exceed expectations so that I do not have to worry about overselling, backend selling or even lying, as many do. Do not fall into the traps of blame, shame and justification. Live in the truth and be accountable. You will be better off for it.
Related: Winners Know It's Always Better to Be the Underdog
Always be of service.
I only focus on providing value and being of service. Many entrepreneurs prioritize making money above anything else, but if we redirect our focus on providing service and taking the abundant approach of helping one another, we can realize that there is enough of everything for everyone. When we do that, we are living closer to the truth and we leave a void, not for us to fill, but for the universe to fill. And the greatest thing is that unlike humans who are prone to errors, the universe is exact. When we are of service first and provide value without any expectations, representations or promises, the universe provides us back what we have given to others. The power of the universe is what gives us great lines like, The more you give, the more you get, or even, Whatever I give, I receive 10 times as much back. It only feels like it's 10 times as much because it comes so rapidly and accurately.
Related: To Live the Life of Your Dreams, Learn the Value of Your Worth
Exceed your own expectations.
We need to exceed expectations of our own by providing value and being of service. Detach yourself from the outcome and don't worry about making promises or representations, overselling, backend selling or even lying. The truth will always come out one way or another. Stop concentrating on the money and start being of service and giving yourself to others. The money will come eventually. Trust the universe and everything will come to you rapidly and accurately. That is how you exceed even your own expectations!
David Meltzer
David Meltzer is the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, a sports and entertainment firm he co-founded with Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. Meltzer is an international public speaker and author of best sellers Connected To Good...
Read more