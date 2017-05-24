It Turns Out, Millennials Are Happiest With Their Health Benefits

They are also more likely to be actively engaged in choosing a plan.

Historically, employee health plans can be somewhat byzantine. But according to a recent study from the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI), one group of workers is able to make these benefits work for them more than the rest.

The Consumer Engagement in Health Care Survey (CEHCS) found millennials are more satisfied than baby boomers and gen Xers with their health plan choices. They are also more likely to be actively engaged in choosing a plan.

Aside from smoking -- they are more likely to do so -- millennials are also, on the whole, more likely to exhibit healthy behaviors such as regular exercise and normal weight compared to their older peers. Millennials in particular are also more likely to ask for a brand name drug over a generic and are more likely to ask about how much a medical procedure will cost before agreeing to undergo it.

Overall, 60 percent of millennials, 50 percent of baby boomers and 48 percent of gen Xers are satisfied with the ease of choosing a plan. Fifty-nine percent of millennials compared with 48 percent of baby boomers and 43 percent of gen Xers are satisfied with the information that is available to help decide which plan is right for them.

Additionally, half of the millennials polled compared to 42 percent of baby boomers and 38 percent of gen Xers are happy with the number of plans they are able to choose from, and 54 percent of millennials are satisfied with the availability of affordable health plans, while only 41 percent of baby boomers and 37 percent of gen Xers say the same.