An Astronaut's Guide to Entrepreneurship

Astronaut physician Dr. Scott Parazynski motivates new entrepreneurs, while Centrify's Tom Kemp explains the recent NSA hack and WannaCry ransomware debacle.

June 5, 2017 5 min read

Being an entrepreneur is no cake walk. There will be times when you need to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and keep on walking. Astronaut, emergency trauma doctor, father, inventor and professional thrill-seeker Dr. Scott Parazynski has been through a lot and has come out on top -- the top of Mt. Everest that is! The good doctor offers a motivating message on thriving in the face of adversity. In the second half of the hour, we hear from the CEO and co-founder of Centrify, Tom Kemp, regarding recent security breaches, cyber attacks and the significant need for stronger password protection. How safe is your company from a breach? Find out now.

Discover more about segments and guests below . . .

[00:00:00] Dr. Parazynski Shoots for the Stars, Literally

From a very young age, Dr. Scott Parazynski would watch his father assist with space shuttle launches. It was clear to him that he wanted to be an astronaut and Scott set his sights on outer space, a goal that would be arduous to achieve. Parazynski believes that life’s greatest lessons happen outside of school; it’s the people you meet, the experiences you have and the doors you open. If you set lofty goals, you will encounter great things (even if they’re not what you expected).

[00:06:18] Space Doctor, Trail Blazer and Dad -- Oh My!

Setting out to be an entrepreneur can mean blazing a brand new trail, and many people won’t understand the journey. Parazynski turned his love for outer space and passion for healing people into a dream career as an astronaut medical doctor. When it comes to young entrepreneurs, the space doc believes that as long as hard work and a solid plan exist, the possibilities are endless. Parazynski shares his personal parenting strategy for helping his son set out on an entrepreneurial path.

[00:12:30] Fluidity Technologies: Inventions for Life

They say that necessity is the mother of invention. That age old adage certainly rings true for Parazynski. Often in extreme situations or locations, Parazynski developed a myriad of disruptive technologies, including a single handed robotic flight controller. With game-changing IP in tow, Parazynski launched Fluidity Technologies in an effort to simplify complicated systems to make them more energy, time and cost efficient.

[00:19:51] Overcome Adversity to Achieve Success

Parazynski is an astronaut, emergency trauma doctor, adventure seeker, inventor, father and a regular guy. Alright, he’s not exactly a “regular guy,” but just like all of us he’s faced unexpected health and business setbacks. Parazynski shares his two most important tenets for achieving success: resilience and tenacity. To help others conquer fear, rise up from failure and build relationships with like-minded individuals, Parazynski has penned a new book available this summer titled, The Sky Below. To get a sneak peek of the motivational guidebook and learn how you can put your best foot forward, listen now.

[00:30:02] WannaCry Ransomware Cyberattack

The news is littered with stories of widespread data hacks, and it has the general population understandably freaked out. An anonymous group called The Shadow Brokers recently exposed a stockpile of NSA hacking data, and Centrify’s Tom Kemp is here to give us a clear understanding of what went down. In simple terms, the NSA had been discreetly gathering intelligence on new hacking methods. That information was stolen and leaked. It’s rumored to be the work North Korean hackers, though there’s no hard evidence at this time. Separately, the WannaCry ransomware cyber attack affected computers all over the U.K. including computers in manufacturing plants and hospitals, making this a life-threatening situation. As scary as this is, there are some crucial steps for data protection that your company can and should take as soon as possible.

[00:35:52] Shore Up Cybersecurity with Simple Tips

Is your company relying on a single form of security authentication? If so, it’s time to make a change. Modern hackers capitalize on weak user credentials, making one layer of security not enough. Often, attackers access your information via faulty email hyperlinks. Once you’ve taken the clickbait, they gain access to everything connected to your email account. Kemp gives security tips to protect your company from a cyber attack similar to the WannaCry ransomware debacle. Learn how to shore up your cybersecurity.

