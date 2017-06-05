The Canadian Man Mowing His Lawn Amid a Tornado Is a Role Model for Us All

Have trouble focusing on the task at hand? This guy will blow up any excuses you have.

June 5, 2017 2 min read

You should always set out to accomplish your goals, no matter what else is going on in your life. This Canadian guy has taken that advice and multiplied it by 10.

Grit, determination, focus. Theunis Wessels has all three in spades. The Three Hills, Alberta, man went viral after his wife, Cecilia, snapped a picture of him mowing the lawn with a tornado looming in the background. Cutting the grass was apparently on Theunis's to-do list, and hey, it's not like there's much to do during a tornado anyway.

Related: How to Stay Focused: Train Your Brain

“I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no,” Cecilia told the Associated Press. (She then went to take a nap.)

Our very focused lawn mower said that the tornado was actually not as close as it appears in the photo and was moving away from their home. He added that he was keeping an eye on the raging storm.

So the next time you're at your office and your chatty co-worker just won't shut up, don't get distracted -- just think of Theunis Wessels intently mowing his lawn.