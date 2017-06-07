Amazon Discounts Prime for Low-Income Shoppers

Customers with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card can get Prime for $5.99 a month.

June 7, 2017 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



If you receive government assistance, you may be eligible for a discount on Amazon Prime.

Amazon on Tuesday announced that customers who have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card can now sign up for Prime -- the service that offers two-day shipping on Amazon.com orders plus a number of other perks -- for just $5.99 a month. Prime normally costs $99 yearly or $10 monthly.

An EBT card is commonly used to distribute funds for government assistance programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program (WIC). You cannot use the EBT card to pay for your membership.

Amazon said customers can qualify for the discount program every 12 months up to four times. If you're not pleased with the service, or can no longer afford it, you can cancel at any time. To learn more about the discounted monthly Prime offer or to sign up for a 30-day free trial, head here.

"We designed this membership option for customers receiving government assistance to make our everyday selection and savings more accessible, including the many conveniences and entertainment benefits of Prime," Amazon Prime Vice President Greg Greeley said in a statement.

Amazon said it plans to add other ways to qualify for the discounted monthly Prime program in the future so those who participate in government assistance programs but don't utilize EBT can also participate.

Besides unlimited, fast free shipping, a Prime membership gives you unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage via Prime Photos, and early access to Amazon's Lightning Deals.