My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon Discounts Prime for Low-Income Shoppers

Customers with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card can get Prime for $5.99 a month.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Discounts Prime for Low-Income Shoppers
Image credit: Amazon via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you receive government assistance, you may be eligible for a discount on Amazon Prime.

Amazon on Tuesday announced that customers who have a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card can now sign up for Prime -- the service that offers two-day shipping on Amazon.com orders plus a number of other perks -- for just $5.99 a month. Prime normally costs $99 yearly or $10 monthly.

 

An EBT card is commonly used to distribute funds for government assistance programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program (WIC). You cannot use the EBT card to pay for your membership.

Amazon said customers can qualify for the discount program every 12 months up to four times. If you're not pleased with the service, or can no longer afford it, you can cancel at any time. To learn more about the discounted monthly Prime offer or to sign up for a 30-day free trial, head here.

"We designed this membership option for customers receiving government assistance to make our everyday selection and savings more accessible, including the many conveniences and entertainment benefits of Prime," Amazon Prime Vice President Greg Greeley said in a statement.

Amazon said it plans to add other ways to qualify for the discounted monthly Prime program in the future so those who participate in government assistance programs but don't utilize EBT can also participate.

Besides unlimited, fast free shipping, a Prime membership gives you unlimited access to Prime VideoPrime Music and Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage via Prime Photos, and early access to Amazon's Lightning Deals.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Read Amazon's Statement on Why It Is Pulling Out of Planned HQ2 in New York City

Amazon

Amazon Is so Powerful That Big Companies Are Producing Exclusive Brands Just for the Site

Amazon

Amazon to Offer In-Garage Deliveries