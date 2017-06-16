Bill Gates Takes Credit for a Classic Microsoft Game Coming Back, and We're Not Sure If It's a Joke

'How many empires do you need?' Gates joked.

When Bill Gates did his annual question-and-answer session on Reddit last year, one fan used this rare moment of access to the richest man in the world to beg for a new game in Microsoft's Age of Empires series.

Gates reply sent both the fan, whose login name is "le-click," and the video gaming world into a tizzy.

"I will look into this," Gates said "How many empires do you need?"

Well, a little over a year later, le click's wish has come true. At the E3 video game conference this week, Microsoft announced Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, a remastered version of the 1999 original. This enhanced edition will sport 4K ultra high-def graphics and updates to the gameplay.

Better yet, Gates himself returned to that original Reddit thread to take credit for the announcement.

"I know it’s been ages since /u/le-click began this campaign, but I finally have an answer for you. Hopefully it will be worth the wait," Gates wrote.

So did a good word from Bill Gates push the Age of Empires remake through? Was it already in the works before that AMA? Did the attention from Gates' quip get the project a green light, without his direct intervention? We just don't know.

We've reached out to Microsoft for comment to find out, and will update if we hear back.

