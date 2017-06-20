Inside the C-Suite: the Most Likable CEOs in America

Thanks to the internet and the battalion of social media platforms it’s spurred, people now have unprecedented power to share information that holds businesses accountable.

Yelp has made it so restaurants that peddle bad food and poor service can’t keep customers walking in the door. TripAdvisor helps travelers determine the right hotels and attractions to invest their hard-earned money in, for their next vacation. Angie’s List alleviates the stress of finding a reliable service provider for our home repairs, health and pet care.

And, when it comes to the corporate C-suite, this same level of transparency is just as, if not more, important.

As a CEO -- the person responsible for employees’ livelihoods and the company's success at meeting revenue goals and earnings targets -- public perception matters. In an era when executives are subject to regulatory scrutiny, performance-based compensation and the potential for their mistakes and innovations alike to go viral in minutes, it’s important to know how our industry leaders measure up.

The National CEO Likeability Study, aimed to do exactly that. This new report serves to provide a true market view of CEO ratings based on over a quarter million inputs from community members of Owler, the business professionals platform. The study breaks down the country’s most-liked CEOs by industry and city, across public and private organizations.

What we found

Here's a shocker: The leaders of Silicon Valley darlings like Facebook and Google don’t even crack the top 10 of best-liked public CEOs. Instead, the upper echelon of popular public company CEOs includes a balance of B2C and B2B names across various sectors.

Costco’s Craig Jelinek and Marriott’s Arne Sorenson took the top two spots, while Capital One’s Richard Fairbank, Graybar’s Kathleen Mazzarella and Hyatt’s Mark Hoplamazian rounded out the favorites list. Notably absent from the top 10 were familiar tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jeff Bezos.

The study also found that public company CEOs’ average rating was slightly lower than that for CEOs of private organizations. This difference could be attributed to the pressure on public executives to hit earnings numbers, limiting the time they put into building goodwill with employees and customers.

Music City Nashville and the Midwest have the highest concentration of beloved CEOs. Quantity apparently doesn’t always mean quality. Surprisingly, bustling corporate hubs like Los Angeles and Chicago aren’t home to the greatest volume of most liked leaders. Instead, Nashville comes in with the highest average CEO likeability score, followed by Miami, Columbus, Kansas City and Minneapolis. Although New York just made the top-10 cut (ranking ninth), tech industry epicenters like San Francisco and Silicon Valley came in at 23rd and 26th, respectively.

