Are Your Password Security Habits Improving? (Infographic)

Online privacy is a major concern today.

From the French presidential election to Gmail, a number of incidents have unfolded this year revealing how vulnerable our online security is. That’s why it’s more important than ever to make sure you go above and beyond to secure your digital privacy. And that can be as simple as changing your password every once in awhile.

Software company Digital Guardian recently surveyed 1,000 people to uncover their password security habits. The good news? Overall, the company found that internet users’ password habits were improving. Although with the amount of password-protected accounts people have today, being savvy about your security can be difficult. Around 42 percent of respondents reported having more than 10 password-protected accounts, with nearly 29 percent saying they were unsure or had “too many to count.”

So how do most people remember all of these passwords? Thirty-nine percent of participants say they write them down on a piece of paper, while 28 percent use a secure password manager such as LastPass and Password Boss. Unfortunately, 18 percent say they reuse the same passwords, which can be risky and make accounts more susceptible to hackers.

Thankfully, many people are switching up their passwords on a regular basis -- a great privacy habit to cultivate. In fact, a total of 70 percent of those surveyed say they change their password at least once a year. And of these, 40 percent change it three or more times in a given year. Not only that, but most users are also creating complex passwords. Over half of survey participants create tricky passwords that are a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers and special characters.

Not sure where you stand? Check out the infographic below to find out.