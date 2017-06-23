Apple's New Chicago Store Looks Like a Giant MacBook

The iPhone maker's Chicago flagship is larger than life.

June 23, 2017

Apple recently put the finishing touches on its new store in downtown Chicago, donning its roof with a massive Apple logo. And that step made the shop resemble a giant MacBook.

The new store, which will be a relocation of Apple’s original flagship in Chicago, is designed by London-based architecture firm Foster+Partners and its construction started in 2015. The new 20,000-square-foot building is almost finished, featuring all-glass walls and views overlooking the Chicago River.

But the hands-down best part of Apple’s new store is its resemblance to a MacBook. Unfortunately, people only got a quick glimpse of the roof -- the Apple logo was only up for less than an hour before construction crews removed it.

That didn’t stop at least one onlooker from snapping a picture though. Here’s a glimpse of the larger-than-life Macbook Apple store.