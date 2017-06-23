My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Apple's New Chicago Store Looks Like a Giant MacBook

The iPhone maker's Chicago flagship is larger than life.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple's New Chicago Store Looks Like a Giant MacBook
Image credit: Pres Panayotov / Shutterstock
1 min read

Apple recently put the finishing touches on its new store in downtown Chicago, donning its roof with a massive Apple logo. And that step made the shop resemble a giant MacBook.

Related: Apple Wants to Teach You How to Make Apps

The new store, which will be a relocation of Apple’s original flagship in Chicago, is designed by London-based architecture firm Foster+Partners and its construction started in 2015. The new 20,000-square-foot building is almost finished, featuring all-glass walls and views overlooking the Chicago River.

But the hands-down best part of Apple’s new store is its resemblance to a MacBook. Unfortunately, people only got a quick glimpse of the roof -- the Apple logo was only up for less than an hour before construction crews removed it.

Related: Where Most Employees at Facebook, Google, Apple and Other Top Tech Companies Went to School

That didn’t stop at least one onlooker from snapping a picture though. Here’s a glimpse of the larger-than-life Macbook Apple store.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Rumor: Apple AirPods 2, AirPower, New iPads to Arrive March 29

Apple

FaceTime Bug Discovered by Teen, Reported a Week Ago

Apple

Apple Lays Off 200 Employees From Autonomous Vehicle Group, Project Titan