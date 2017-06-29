4 Insane Truths About Failing to Follow-up

People are being reduced to commodities. In today’s marketplace you must be different. How can you stand out? Get great at follow-up.

You need to get committed to being great at something, so why not be great at follow-up? Sales is a painful profession for the average person but massively fulfilling for those that are great. Those who live, breathe and eat their job will become great. I have never met a great salesperson who wasn't all in.

Since all great success is preceded by a commitment to being great, if you haven’t yet committed to becoming great in sales then you are average at best. Make the commitment today and start learning everything you can about sales. Here are four insane things about the state of the average salesperson:

1. No Phone Call

Why would a salesperson not follow-up even once on a potential client? Not even one little phone call! Those that never make the call will come up with lots of excuses as to why they don’t. They’re too busy organizing, searching the CRM, thinking about what they’re going to say, looking for a script. People come up with reasons not to make a call. You need to be unreasonable and make the call regardless of any reason you come up with not to.

2. No Clear Purpose

If a person is going to call there must be a reason. You need a reason. The way I start my calls is “The reason I’m calling is…” I tell everyone the reason upfront. If your purpose is to ask about the kids, the wife, the vacation—then let that be your purpose and don’t sell the product. Just make it clear. Be honest about your purpose and you’ll always have one. If you have a clear purpose going into a phone call you have no excuse to not make it.

3. No Message

Leaving a message is something that should always be done but more salespeople don't do this than do.

You don’t want to seem desperate? Why not? You are desperate. Who are you kidding? Are you hungry for business? Then let people know it. I don’t know why people hide behind the idea of “appearing” desperate. Every time I call someone, I’ll leave a message. Never make them feel bad for not calling you back, stay friendly and just leave a message.

4. No Data Collection

Not collecting critical data for future sales is negligent. Whether you sell cars, watches, furniture or investment portfolios, you need critical data for future sales.

Have you ever been in the furniture store, bought something and then on the way home thought you should have gotten that side table in addition to what you already purchased? It happens to everyone. Always look for other potential sales, buying cycles and what’s next.

Following up is critical to becoming massively successful in sales. How are you following up with your customers? What you need is creative follow up tools you can use to stay persistent otherwise you'll quit long before the sale. By the way, you need to use more than just the phone.