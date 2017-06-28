My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Micron Decides to Kill Lexar Brand

There will be no more Lexar-branded USB flash drives, SD cards, card readers or other memory products.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Micron Decides to Kill Lexar Brand
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Lexar is a name that's always been associated with USB flash drives and memory cards. It's a brand that's been around for over two decades and always appears in search results when looking for portable storage. But it won't for much longer as parent company Micron is killing the brand.

Lexar started life in 1996 when it was spun off from Cirrus Logic and is based in Milipitas, a city in Santa Clara County, Calif. As well as the Lexar name itself being well-known, the company owns the very popular JumpDrive trademark associated with its USB flash drives.

A year before being acquired by Micron Technology in 2006, Lexar won a lawsuit against Toshiba who had copied its flash memory technology. Compensation from that case amounted to $380 million. Do a search for Lexar today and you'll still find a wide-range of flash drives, SD cards and CompactFlash cards. Many of these are now presented under the Lexar Professional name.

As to why Micron decided to kill the brand, Jay Hawkins, consumer products group vice president at Micron Technology, explains in a blog post that, "The decision was made as part of the company's ongoing efforts to focus on its increasing opportunities in higher value markets and channels."

Existing Lexar customer will continue to receive support for the products they have purchased, but we shoudln't expect to see any new Lexar products appearing or new stock of existing lines shipped. However, this may not be the end of the Lexar name. Micron is making it clear they are open to selling all or part of the Lexar business.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Why Googling Yourself Is Not Just for Fun Anymore

Technology

What Happens When the Technology You Built Your Company on Becomes Obsolete?

Technology

Geospatial Technology Trends to Watch In 2019