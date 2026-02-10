Elite private schools in New York City now charge more for tuition than Harvard does, according to Bloomberg.

At least seven NYC private schools will charge over $70,000 for tuition this fall, with Avenues The World School in Chelsea leading the pack at $75,300. That number exceeds Harvard’s $56,550 tuition and surpasses many elite colleges. Fees rose a median of 4.7% across 15 schools surveyed, outpacing inflation and up from a median of $39,900 in 2014.

The schools cite rising costs, including salaries for teachers trying to make a living in expensive New York. About 20% to 22% of students at top schools receive financial aid, with some families getting token amounts “so their family can breathe a little bit more or take a vacation,” according to education consultants who are getting a lot more questions these days about financial aid.

