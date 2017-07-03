6 Shopping Tips for Amazon Prime Day Savings

As you prep for Prime Day, here are a few ways to take full advantage of the discounts.

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Amazon's annual Prime Day event is set for July 11, and we're gearing up to highlight the best deals as they roll in. But while we wait for the sale to begin, let's consider a few ways to take full advantage of the discounts.

1. Turn on 1-Click purchases.

1-Click ordering lets you streamline the shopping experience; click it and the item you're buying is automatically charged to the payment method selected and shipped to the address associated with your 1-Click settings. To turn it on, head to your Amazon account, and click the "1-Click settings" link. From there, you can configure payment method and shipping address.

2. Amazon Prime Reload.

If you plan to buy big-ticket items in the near future, consider taking advantage of the 2 percent bonus Prime members get when reloading their gift card balance from their bank accounts. Simply load the desired amount onto your account's gift card balance, and you'll get a 2 percent bonus to use during Prime Day (or at your leisure).

3. Keep your options open.

While not every brand or specific version of a product will be on sale on Prime Day, there's a good chance you'll find a great deal if you keep your options open. For example, the food processor you've had your eye on might not be discounted during Prime Day, but a very similar model from a competitor might pop up. As long as it has plenty of reviews, a decent average rating and still serves your needs, it's probably worth pulling the trigger on a good deal.

4. Set up deal alerts.

If you're willing to expand your horizons for similar products, how best monitor them all? Our friends at TechBargains have a tool called Deal Alerts, which will notify you when products of interest go on sale. Add a keyword like "UHD" or "blender," select Amazon as the store, narrow down the category and then create the alert. When a deal is found, you'll get an email about it.

5. Watch those lightning deals.

Many of Amazon's hardware offerings will likely see nice discounts throughout Prime Day, but lightning deals have offered some of the steepest discounts in the past. Keep an eye on upcoming lightning deals throughout the day, and act fast if there's something that tickles your fancy. Stock has historically been rather limited, so don't hesitate when a sale goes live.

6. Alexa, what's on sale?

Consider giving Alexa a try if you already have an Amazon device in your home. Last year, Amazon rolled out some Alexa-exclusive deals, so there's a possibility you'll benefit from extra savings during Prime Day. After all, it doesn't hurt to ask.