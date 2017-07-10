My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sleep

Nap-Happy Spain Finally Gets Its First Nap Cafe

But the topic of siestas in the European country is more complicated than you'd think.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nap-Happy Spain Finally Gets Its First Nap Cafe
Image credit: Siesta&Go | Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

Spain is a country known for its long workday -- typically ending at 7 p.m. -- with a two-hour break in the afternoon to make up for it. These siestas are a time for Spaniards to eat a good meal and take a nap.

Increasingly, however, this tradition has been harder to keep for workers in urban centers whose employers don't pull down the shades during siesta.

Image credit: Siesta&Go | Facebook

Cue Maria Estrella Jorro de Inza, a Spanish entrepreneur who took a trip to Japan and was inspired to transplant the idea of a nap cafe to her native homeland, surprisingly for the first time in the nap-happy country.

Related: Staying Up Late and Sleeping In on the Weekends Is Bad for Your Health

"It's funny that we're known for the siesta, but we haven't been professional about it," De Inza told Bloomberg. "We get a lot of men in suits who just want to relax and women wanting to take their heels off. Lunch break is the busiest time."

The aptly named Siesta and Go opened in Madrid in May and features 19 beds and a coffee area. Staff provide about 30 customers daily with fresh sheets, earplugs and slippers.

Image credit: Siesta&Go | Facebook

There's actually a serious debate going on in Spain right now about the future of the siesta. In 2016, the country's prime minister proposed a law to end the workday at 6 p.m., which would effectively kill the afternoon nap. The shorter workday would allow working Spaniards more time to take care of their families in the evening. However, many are attached to the siesta as part of the Spanish way of life.

On a related controversial note, some argue the country has been in the wrong timezone since 1942, when Spain's former dictator, Francisco Franco, pushed the clocks forward in a gesture of allegiance to Adolf Hitler.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

Priming Your Brain for Success Through Sleep

6 Sleep Habits and Early Morning Rituals of World Cup Champion Alex Morgan

Sleep

9 Sleep and Health Myths You Should Stop Believing