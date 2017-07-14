10 Most Innovative Movers and Shakers in Sales Leadership

Free Webinar | August 16th
Find out how to optimize your website to give your customers experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business.
Register Now »
Today's sales organizations can leverage an incredible array of visionary ideas and innovative technology thanks to some incredible sales leaders. Some are entrepreneurs at heart with startups that have recently launched.
Others have a proven track record already under their belts. These sales executives are disrupting what's possible within the sales structure of today's organizations.
Check out these 10 movers and shakers within the field of sales technology.
1. Alex Terry
Alex Terry is Chief Executive Officer of Conversica. The company uses artificial intelligence to help sales team develop the most personalized conversations with prospects possible.
He has over 20 years of experience in leading SaaS companies. These include companies like Become, Inc., which is a shopping analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence to provide marketing services. Other experiences include serving as EVP and General Manager of Zoomerang.com, an online survey business that was later acquired by SurveyMonkey, Inc., President and CEO of NeoEdge Networks, and an executive at AOL/Time Warner.
Related: Why More Sales Leaders Are Focusing on Sales Coaching
2. Roy Raanani
Roy Raanani is Co-Founder and CEO of Chorus.ai. This is a sales platform that automatically records and summarizes sales meetings. It minimizes the time needed to coach and oversee deals, and creates a more effective way to manage a sales team. Prior to founding Chorus, Roy was a Manager at Bain & Company. He was the first hire at Innovation Endeavors, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt's early stage venture fund, where he developed the Runway incubator.
3. Mark Kosoglow
Mark Kosoglow is Vice President of Sales of Outreach.io. The company has created a sales engagement platform that facilitates the benefits of an accounts-based selling system and Mark has been leading the sales organization through hypergrowth from the start. His previous experiences in various sales organizations has helped him develop an effective sales methodology that has been applied to an ever-growing list of sales organizations that have integrated the Outreach.io platform as part of their own sales systems.
Related: Develop a Leadership Platform That Will Supercharge Your Sales Team
4. Amy Chang
Amy Chang is founder/CEO of Accompany. The company features an intelligent and adaptive sales team product. She is involved with many technology companies, helping to shape her own company's digital strategies.This includes sitting on the boards of Cisco and Splunk. Amy previously headed up Google Analytics and managed product for paid search and affiliates at eBay. She is currently an advisor to Hubspot, Optimizely, ClearSlide, and Datorama.
5. Derek Grant
Derek Grant is Vice President of Sales for SalesLoft. The company provides a sales engagement platform to helps sales professionals to form deeper relationships with their prospects and customers. The platform helps over 30,000 sales professionals around the world. His sales experience has grown from executive positions with companies that include FullStory and Pardot, a Salesforce company.
Related: 6 Tips For Leaders to Set Smart Sales Goals
6. Ben Earle
Ben Earle is Vice President of Sales, North America for AdRoll - one of the fastest growing businesses over the last 5 years. The retargeting and prospecting platform is used by more than 35,000 advertisers all over the globe. Working with AdRoll since 2013, Ben has been rapidly promoted before being tasked with leading North American sales to lead them through their next phase of growth.
7. Jerry Clarno
Jerry Clarno is Vice President of Sales for Periscope Data. This sales product integrates with customer databases, allowing them to build charts and dashboards with ease. Their customers can also utilize the company's proprietary data caching technology to quickly uncover insights, visualize key trends, and share or embed visualizations that are highly relevant to employees, customers, or partners. Prior to joining Periscope Data to scale the sales organization, Jerry held numerous executive sales positions with companies that included Radius Intelligence, OneLogin, and Box.
Related: 3 Steps to Aligning Sales Teams and Maximizing Results
8. Oleg Rogynskyy
Oleg Rogynskyy is Founder and CEO of People.ai. This company provides a sales management platform that allows an organization to get a complete picture of all sales activities in order to make more informed decisions about strategic changes, training and development, and technology investment to drive greater productivity, efficiency, and profitability. Prior to People.ai Oleg helped develop and grow three different big data companies, two of which were subsequently acquired. He has a passion for data science, machine learning, and text analytics that he has incorporated in all of his startups.
9. Jared Fuller
Jared Fuller is Vice President of Sales and Business Development for PandaDoc. The company has created a revolution in the sales, marketing, and HR document industry by creating a platform that automates and digitizes much of the paperwork that goes into these processes, including proposals, quotes, contracts, HR paperworks, and signatures. Jared has been instrumental in PandaDoc's growth, including opening up their new growth office in Florida. Prior to working with PandaDoc, Jared was Co-Founder and CEO of JobHive and previously CEO of Liberty Business Bureau. He regularly contributes his sales thought leadership to various industry and business publications.
Related: How Sales Leaders Can Use Call-Recordings to Masterfully Coach Their Sales Reps
10. Elay Cohen
Elay Cohen is Co-Founder and CEO of SalesHood
. The company offers a sales training and onboarding platform that brings new team members together with the existing team to start building sales efficiency and results faster. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Sales Productivity at Salesforce. In 2011, he was recognized as top executive for the company for creating and executing all of Salesforce's sales training programs that accelerated its growth from a $500 million to a $3 billion enterprise. He has also authored the book, entitled, "SalesHood: How Winning Sales Managers Inspire Sales Teams To Succeed
."
Serenity Gibbons
Serenity Gibbons is a former assistant editor at the Wall Street Journal and a New York University aumnus living in sunny California. She is the local unit lead for NAACP in Northern California with a mission is to ensure the political...
Read more