The Surprising Airport With the Fastest Cell Service

Only one U.S. airport made it on the list of top five airports with the best cell service.
The Surprising Airport With the Fastest Cell Service
Image credit: Yiu Yu Hoi | Getty Images
2 min read

If you’re traveling in the United States, don’t expect to have great cell service. A recent study by Speedtest revealed the major airports with the best and worst cell service across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Central America. The verdict? There’s only one city in the states where travelers can expect fast service.

Of the surveyed 30 airports, Detroit's airport takes third place with fastest cell service across the continent -- the only U.S. airport making it to the top five. And while Detroit is the U.S. leader when it comes to airport cell service, airports throughout Canada rule the charts.

Vancouver comes in first place with the fastest cellular speed at a North American airport. However, if you’re looking to take advantage of the fast network, it’s important to note that you may only be able to download items through your cell data. Speedtest also researched and compared downloading and uploading speeds via cellular data and recorded them in megabits per second (Mbps). The firm discovered downloading to be far faster than uploading. In fact, Vancouver’s average download speed (59.84 Mbps) is more than twice as fast as its uploading capabilities (24.6 Mbps).

The case is the same for the airport with the second fastest cellular service -- Toronto also offers travelers incredible downloading speeds through cell service (56.63 Mbps), but slower speeds when it comes to uploading (19.08 Mbps).

After Detroit, the next U.S. airport on the list is San Francisco International Airport, coming in at number six. Although, compared to airports such as Vancouver and Toronto, there’s a major drop in average downloading and uploading speeds. On average, San Francisco’s downloading speed scores a 30.80 -- 29.04 Mbps slower than Vancouver’s.

Here are the top five airports with the best cellular service.

  1. Vancouver (YVR)

  2. Toronto (YYZ)

  3. Detroit (DTW)

  4. Calgary (YYC)

  5. Montreal (YUL)

