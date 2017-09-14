Entrepreneur's Facebook Live Series Returns to Help You Take Your Side Hustle to the Next Level

Mark your calendars: Our free Facebook Live Series Returns September 19.

September 14, 2017 4 min read

Editor’s Note: In "Tough Love Tuesday," we connect side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from top experts. Sign up to our email newsletter to be notified about our Tuesday Facebook Lives and check back to our side hustle topic page for more helpful tips.

Side hustlers don’t stop -- and neither do we. Which is why we’re thrilled to announce the second season of Tough Love Tuesday, a social-first series that connects entrepreneurs building their businesses on nights and weekends with the advice that will help them scale and run their companies full-time.

Hosted by Entrepreneur’s Andrea Huspeni and marketing expert Chris Winfield, the free seven-week series provides side hustlers with live insights helping them overcome common roadblocks, grow their customer base and most importantly, monetize.

As a side hustler myself -- founder of dog owner website This Dog’s Life -- I will be discussing the challenges I am facing working a full-time job, while developing my site. You’ll hear about the obstacles I run into, the wins and losses, and what I have learned.

Every week, we will bring you:

Facebook Live (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)

Opportunity to get your questions answered live

A helpful recap article with the video and advice highlights

Experts sharing their advice on Instagram and Snapchat

The season kicks off September 19 and continues until October 24. Sign up to our email list to be alerted about the next Facebook Live.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s to come from our carefully selected topics and rockstar experts -- people who’ve built seven-figure businesses.

9/19 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Are you ready for a side hustle? Susie Moore, a life coach and the founder of Side Hustle Made Simple, is going to share with us the right time to take the leap into entrepreneurship, finding the perfect side hustle and how to save time.

9/26 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Draft your roadmap to success. Chris Guillebeau, the bestselling author and host of the popular Side Hustle School podcast, will show us how to go from idea to a product or service in a few simple steps.

10/3 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Reach the right customers. As the founder of Roman Fitness Systems, John Romaniello knows sales. He’ll show us how to use storytelling and our personality to create a passionate audience and grow our revenue.

10/10 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Use growth marketing secrets to build your customer base. Facebook employee #30 and the founder of Sumo.com and AppSumo, Noah Kagan will show us the most effective ways to build a large enthusiastic audience and make the most of what you have with marketing growth hacks.

10/17 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Build a powerful brand with limited resources. The branding and marketing force behind powerhouses like Steve Harvey and Lisa Nichols, Jen Kem will show us a 4-step process on building a strong brand that resonates with the right audience.

10/24 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Create a cult-like following. Bobbi Brown, the queen of the cosmetic industry, will show us how to build a cult-like following by creating a strong brand, telling an amazing story and providing a top-notch experience.

10/31 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Craft a plan to beat your competition. Allen Brouwer, the co-founder of BestSelf Co., just took home the “Bigger Biz” award from Shopify for the second year in a row. The entrepreneur, who went from nothing to a seven-figure business in under two years, will show us the best practices for selling our products and services and how to stand out from the crowd.

