Watch This Entrepreneur Prove That the Right Details Can Make or Break a Pitch

September 21, 2017 2 min read

On the new streaming show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, founders step into the Entrepreneur Elevator and have just 60 seconds to present their idea, product or business to a panel of investors. Whether an entrepreneur gets invited into the boardroom or sent back to the ground floor depends on what our experts think in that first minute. Each week we’ll dissect what any entrepreneur can learn from these contestants' winning -- or losing -- pitches.

Nicholas Tonno has 60 seconds to pitch Selfie Cookie, a million-dollar idea to make the millions of selfies uploaded online into a money-making enterprise.

“Last year alone, 24 billion selfies were uploaded,” Tonno says in his pitch. “We found a way to give each and every one of those selfies monetary value.”

He’ll later be invited into the boardroom -- bearing cookies with frosting photographs of each Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch judge. But it’s not the promise of treats that grabs the judges’ attention. Instead, Tonno offers a pitch packed with relevant details that help them understand the opportunity at hand. He offers stats that show he knows his market. He’s acquired patents, proving he has protected his idea. And since his cookes have already appeared on Good Morning America, it’s easy to convince the crew his idea has buzz.

In short, Tonno creates a clear case for investment -- one the judges understand. It’s that clarity and focus that really opens doors, as this entrepreneur learned firsthand.

Watch Tonno make his case for Selfie Cookie in this first episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch (above).

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch streams Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com starting September 20. Aspiring entrepreneurs, be sure to check back for details on applying to season 2. For those who think they’ve seen the next million-dollar idea on the show, head to Indiegogo to become an early supporter and help the featured entrepreneurs bring their projects to life.