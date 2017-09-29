How to Make Sure You're Spending Your Money on the Right Digital Ads for Your Business

Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk Jeff Green breaks down the purchase funnel, look-alike modeling and targeted advertising. You can't afford to miss this episode!

September 29, 2017

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Advertising in a Data-Driven Wonderland [00:06:23] Purchase Funnel 101: The Customer Journey

Design and Data Converge in Web Advertising [00:18:21] Passing the Torch to the Next Generation

Look-Alike Modeling and Target Marketing [00:33:22] Create Scalable, Personalized Ads

[00:00:00] Advertising in a Data-Driven Wonderland

With the vast array of web advertising available, it has become nearly impossible to figure out what consumers are responding to unless you measure E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G. Thankfully, The Trade Desk offers comprehensive click tracking and highly specific audience targeting to make your ad dollars count. Founder and CEO Jeff Green explains that there is a wealth of data at your fingertips; you just need to know how to use it. Isn't it time you start making educated advertising decision?

[00:06:23] Purchase Funnel 101: The Customer Journey

The Trade Desk uses thousands of servers around the globe to evaluate user engagement with more than 7 million active web advertisements to determine which ad spots are most valuable for specific brands. If that sounds complicated, it is. Green explains the nitty gritty details of how the company deduces where individual consumers exist in the purchase funnel.

[00:11:30] Design and Data Converge in Web Advertising

In college, Green changed his major numerous times, bouncing from psychology to business to accounting (he also has an undergraduate degree in British literature, but that's beside the point). After quitting a dozen dead end jobs, Green became an advertising buyer where he fell head over heels for the uncommon fusion of art and science. Listen to this unusual love story now.

[00:18:21] Passing the Torch to the Next Generation

Having a mentor can be life changing for an up-and-coming entrepreneur. Green got his big break when a supervisor took a chance and let him lead a media buying department with a meager three months of training under his belt. Even though the job paid pennies on the dollar, the experience was invaluable and gave Green the confidence to strike out on his own. Flash forward: Green founded and sold AdECN to Microsoft Corporation, becoming a millionaire after three years of struggling to keep the lights on. Join us as Green recounts his journey to creating today's fastest growing company in ad tech.

[00:27:11] Look-Alike Modeling and Target Marketing

If you run a small business, you can't afford to hemorrhage cash on ineffective advertising. Green insists extreme target marketing on digital ads will net the highest possible ROI. To illustrate his point, Green shares a personal anecdote of how he saved his children's school by leveraging look-alike modeling to identify ideal patrons.

[00:33:22] Create Scalable, Personalized Ads

When you're ready to jump into web advertising, spend every penny wisely with the help of The Trade Desk. Green shares which popular digital platforms are ideal for reaching customers at different points in the purchase funnel. Plus, find out how you can effectively scale the benefits of one-on-one personalized marketing.

