Listen to Successful Entrepreneurs Discuss Their First Attempts, Failures and Origin Stories

'Entrepreneur' magazine's Jason Feifer discusses first attempts and origin stories with Justin Klosky, Joelle Mertzel, Mario Armstrong and Do'sKristen Tomlan.

October 4, 2017 4 min read

The beauty of entrepreneurship is that we are all figuring it out together; no one is perfect and everyone is a rookie at least once in their career. Always ready to embrace a new challenge, Entrepreneur magazine's editor-in-chief, Jason Feifer, steps up to the mic to host his first-ever radio program. We'll discuss earnest first attempts, failures and origin stories of top companies with Justin Klosky of O.C.D. Experience and SeriesFest, Joelle Mertzel of Butterie, Mario Armstrong of Never Settle Show and Kristen Tomlan of Do.

[00:00:00] Attention Rookies: Check Your Ego at the Door!

Jason Feifer wasn't always the polished magazine editor we've all come to know and love. He cut his teeth working a local beat for The Gardner News, a small-town periodical in Massachusetts. It was his first job, he was filled to the brim with ambition and he was a real jerk. Find out how Feifer learned to balance patience for the task at hand with an eagerness to take on bigger and better opportunities.

[00:05:53] Justin Klosky: Actor Turned Entrepreneur

You may recognize Justin Klosky from his reoccurring role as Joey Lupo on the popular television soap operaGuiding Light, but did you know he's also an organizational guru and savvy businessman? When Hollywood proved a fickle employer, Klosky took the helm of his own destiny and founded O.C.D. Experience, an inclusive organizational service, and SeriesFest, an award-winning television festival. Klosky reveals how he secured a star-studded clientele, and utilized transferable skills to transition from acting to entrepreneurship.

[00:11:30] Do-It-Yourself Research and Development

Joelle Mertzel created Butterie to solve a cooking conundrum -- how to stylishly store unrefrigerated butter. Although her product is clever and convenient, it's her shrewd market research strategy that has us melting. Mertzel took to the streets of Los Angeles (and airports and parade routes and any other place filled with bored people) to get her product in front of potential customers. Hear Mertzel's top tips for DIY, guerrilla R&D.

[00:18:21] Reassess for Success: Turn "No" into "Yes!"

Rejection could be the most valuable feedback you receive when embarking on a new endeavor. Skeptical? Emmy Award-winning talk show host and star of the Never Settle Show, Mario Armstrong, is a prime example of how to transform the cold shoulder into cold, hard cash. Discover how preparing for "no" can lead to high-level intel from top decision-makers.

[00:25:55] Mario Armstrong's Life-Changing Rejection

Focus! You must have a crystal clear vision for your business to avoid being distracted by rejections, unproductive side projects and idle suggestions. Armstrong recalls the most impactful meeting of his career when a top TV exec rebuffed the pilot episode for his popular television program, Never Settle Show. Following his gut and a wealth of data, Armstrong fine-tuned his concept and eventually got the green light.

[00:33:21] Do Deals with Insane Demand

A four-hour line of hungry customers stretched around the block, anxiously awaiting their turn to devour a scoop of raw cookie dough from New York City's latest sweet sensation, Do. While that may sound like an ideal scenario for a first-time retail owner, founder and CEO Kristen Tomlan was utterly terrified. Listen to find out how Tomlan solved her staffing and inventory shortages after her business went viral; Feifer plays select clips from a recent episode of Problem Solvers featuring none other than NYC's confectionary queen.

