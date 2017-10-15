7 Digital Marketing Strategies for Franchises (Infographic)

Here's how to use the power of search, social media, email and more to increase your visibility.

October 15, 2017 1 min read

As more and more entrepreneurs open franchises in the U.S, the competition is becoming fiercer. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to make your franchise stand out and succeed in this crowded market, starting with effective digital marketing strategies.

As Google searches, social media and online reviews become the primary channels where people discover new and small businesses, it is invaluable for a franchise to leverage certain tools such as easily searchable keywords and exposure on other reputable and high-traffic websites. Custom targeting techniques boost effectiveness and reviews, and interactions with consumers leave a lasting impression, whether it’s a reply to a Facebook comment or a retweet.

For details on these strategies and how consumers respond to them, check out the WebpageFX infographic below, and learn how being strategic online can broaden the reach of your business.

