My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

7 Digital Marketing Strategies for Franchises (Infographic)

Here's how to use the power of search, social media, email and more to increase your visibility.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Digital Marketing Strategies for Franchises (Infographic)
Image credit: PeopleImages | Getty Images
Reporting Intern
1 min read

As more and more entrepreneurs open franchises in the U.S, the competition is becoming fiercer. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to make your franchise stand out and succeed in this crowded market, starting with effective digital marketing strategies.

As Google searches, social media and online reviews become the primary channels where people discover new and small businesses, it is invaluable for a franchise to leverage certain tools such as easily searchable keywords and exposure on other reputable and high-traffic websites. Custom targeting techniques boost effectiveness and reviews, and interactions with consumers leave a lasting impression, whether it’s a reply to a Facebook comment or a retweet.

Related: Top 2017 Franchises By the Numbers (Infographic)

For details on these strategies and how consumers respond to them, check out the WebpageFX infographic below, and learn how being strategic online can broaden the reach of your business.

Related video: Why You Should Launch Your Website Before It's Perfect

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Helping Dads Discover Medical Cannabis This Father's Day

Marketing

How to Make Positive Changes to Your Marketing Process

Marketing

The Steps of Creating Your Buyer Blueprint