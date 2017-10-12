Migraines Sap Way More Productivity Than You'd Think

If migraines affect your work, you're not alone.

October 12, 2017 2 min read

Migraine symptoms are severe -- pain, headache, dizziness, light sensitivity, nausea, affected vision, general irritability. Even one of those on their own would be enough to stop your productivity in its tracks, but when you get a combination of those symptoms, it can be downright debilitating.

A poll of 1,003 U.S. adults from Research!America has found that migraine sufferers -- and those who aren’t affected -- agree that migraines can severely impact productivity at work. The study also noted that roughly 12 percent of the U.S. population experience migraines. Women are three times more likely to have the condition than men.

Forty-five percent of migraine sufferers and roughly one in five employees who don’t get migraines reported that they know someone with the condition who has left their job or reduced their work hours due to the affliction. But while 53 percent of those with the condition say there is a stigma attached to it, only 31 percent of non-sufferers say the same.

The hallmarks of modern offices -- bright lights, device screens and not to mention long hours -- are all migraine triggers. Other triggers include anxiety, stress and a lack of sleep and proper nutrition. That is to say, if these are common occurrences in your workplace, the issue could be compounded.

Do you suffer from migraines? How do you cope in an office environment?

