My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Health and Wellness

Migraines Sap Way More Productivity Than You'd Think

If migraines affect your work, you're not alone.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Migraines Sap Way More Productivity Than You'd Think
Image credit: graphicstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Migraine symptoms are severe -- pain, headache, dizziness, light sensitivity, nausea, affected vision, general irritability. Even one of those on their own would be enough to stop your productivity in its tracks, but when you get a combination of those symptoms, it can be downright debilitating.

A poll of 1,003 U.S. adults from Research!America has found that migraine sufferers -- and those who aren’t affected -- agree that migraines can severely impact productivity at work. The study also noted that roughly 12 percent of the U.S. population experience migraines. Women are three times more likely to have the condition than men.

Related: Improving Company Culture Starts With Wellness

Forty-five percent of migraine sufferers and roughly one in five employees who don’t get migraines reported that they know someone with the condition who has left their job or reduced their work hours due to the affliction. But while 53 percent of those with the condition say there is a stigma attached to it, only 31 percent of non-sufferers say the same.

The hallmarks of modern offices -- bright lights, device screens and not to mention long hours -- are all migraine triggers. Other triggers include anxiety, stress and a lack of sleep and proper nutrition. That is to say, if these are common occurrences in your workplace, the issue could be compounded.

Do you suffer from migraines? How do you cope in an office environment?

Related video: 6 Steps to Get Out of Debt and Stay Out of Debt

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Health and Wellness

Replace Non-Stop Hustle With This Self-Care Mindset to Achieve Lasting Success

Health and Wellness

How This Fitness Guru Is Working to 'Optimize Life' Through His Holistic Health Routine

Health and Wellness

We Don't Know How Much Screen Time Is Too Much Because the Science Isn't Totally There