Friends and Family

The Importance of Surrounding Yourself With the Right People

It's nearly impossible to rise to your own personal greatness if you aren't surrounding yourself with people who are doing the same.
The Importance of Surrounding Yourself With the Right People
Image credit: graphicstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

"Surround yourself with those who see the greatness within you, even when you don't see it in yourself." -- Edmund Lee

I’ve got another epic custom track from Fearless Motivation for you today. This one is on a topic that I really believe in.

We are so influenced by the people we surround ourselves with. It’s nearly impossible to rise to your own personal greatness if you aren’t surrounding yourself with people who are doing the same.

Which is why in this 5 Minute Friday, I’m calling you forth to make a powerful choice.

Choose wisely who you surround yourself with in Episode 549.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

