Smart Advice for Networking With These 4 Personality Types

December 13, 2017 6 min read

Have you ever met someone at a networking event and imme­diately hit it off? To the point where even though you're meeting and talking for the first time, it feels like you've known each other forever?

Or maybe you've had the opposite happen. Have you ever run into someone while networking and after three minutes you're thinking to yourself that this isn't your type of person?

Part of that has to do with the behavior styles of your­self and the people with whom you are networking.

When it comes to behavioral styles, according to Room Full of Referrals by Tony Alessandra, Ivan Misner and Dawn Lyons, there are four basic constructs that we find useful to talk about: Go-Getters, Promoters, Nurturers and Examiners.

And while most people have elements from all four, there's a tendency for one or two to be a person's most dominant behavior type. This is why, depending on your behavioral type and that of the other person, you can either hit it off right away . . . or not.

But, here's the thing: As someone who's looking to build their business through word of mouth, relationships are king. This means that regardless of your natural personality, it's important to at least understand how to best interact with all kinds of people because you never know how any one individual will impact the growth of your business.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at each behavioral type, along with some ideas on how you can best interact with people from each one.

Go-Getter

Definition: A hustling, enterprising type of person.

Go-Getters tend to be very results-oriented, driven, fast-paced and impatient. They have a get-it-done-now attitude. They attend networking events to gain new business and look to meet the most successful people at the event.

Go-Getters believe in expedience and aren't afraid to bend the rules. They figure it's easier to beg forgiveness than to ask permission. They're so focused that they can appear aloof. They're so driven that they forget to take the time to smell the roses.

When working with Go-Getters, make sure to:

Cover high points quickly. Don't follow a script.

Keep conversations interesting by alternating questions and offering relevant information.

Show how they can save time, generate results and make life more efficient.

Present two to three options with a short summary.

Deliver on everything you promise.

Promoter

Definition: An active supporter, someone who urges the adoption of or attempts to sell or popularize someone or something.

Promoters tend to be very positive, friendly and happy-go-lucky. They love to be on the go and are okay with having lots of irons in the fire. They avoid confrontations and seek fun in everything they do! They attend networking events to hang out, meet new people, talk to their friends and make sure they're seen at the event.

Promoters would rather schmooze with clients over lunch than work on a proposal in the office. They're idea people and dreamers who excel at getting others excited about their vision. They're risk-takers who aren't inclined to do their homework or check out information and base many of their decisions on intuition.

When working with Promoters, make sure to:

Move quickly with an upbeat, playful approach.

Strike a balance between listening to their stories and gather­ing information you need.

Show how your solution would increase their prestige, image or recognition.

Agree on specifics in writing.

Reinforce their decision by giving plenty of assistance imme­diately after the sale.

Nurturer

Definition: Someone who gives tender care and protection to a person or thing, especially to help it grow or develop.

Nurturers tend to be patient, kind, caring and helpful people. They're great listeners and tend to enjoy a slower pace than the Go-Getters and Promoters. They don't like to be rushed into things, and they appreciate quality time with people. They attend networking functions to connect with people they already know, meet a few down-to-earth people, and focus on deepening their relationships.

Nurturers' relaxed dispositions make them approachable and warm. They develop strong networks of people who are willing to be mutually supportive and reliable. They're excellent team players, but they're risk-averse and may tolerate an unpleasant environment rather than risk a change.

When working with Nurturers, make sure to:

Behave honestly, sincerely and attentively.

Allow time for them to open up to you.

Show how your solution will stabilize, simplify or support.

Stay in touch . . . keep things running smoothly.

Try not to rush them, but do provide gentle, helpful nudges to help them decide.

Examiner

Definition: A person who inspects or analyzes a person, place or thing in detail, while testing their knowledge or skill by asking questions.

Examiners tend to be very thorough, efficient, task-driven people. They seek information and love to check things off their to-do list. Because Examiners need a lot of information, they tend to make decisions more slowly than Go-Getters and Promoters. They have a propensity toward perfectionism. Examiners tend to be very good conversationalists as they know a lot about a lot of topics. They attend networking functions only to market their business, and once they achieve their goal for the evening, they usually leave the event as quickly as possible.

Examiners are always in control of their emotions and may become uncomfortable around people who are less self-contained (i.e., emotional and bubbly Promoters). They tend to see the serious, complex side of situations.

