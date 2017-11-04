The Cloud, Then and Now (Infographic)

How the breakthrough idea of remote storage has quietly transformed the internet as we know it.

Dropbox launched its cloud storage service in 2007, and the internet's transformations since then have redefined how everyone from students to government agencies store, process and create on the internet.

From Amazon Web Services to Azure to USA.gov, cloud technology has rebranded digital efficiency in almost all markets, with major jumps starting in 2012. Back then, just 54 percent of companies were using the cloud, compared to today, where 95 percent of companies are embracing the technology. But what exactly is the cloud, and what will continued innovation mean for both the technology and for us?

Check out this infographic from Sonian to hear from the skeptics then and now, and see just how significant this concept can be.

