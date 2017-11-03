Why Richard Branson's Website Makes Sales (And What You Can Learn from Following His Lead)

The Virgin Group CEO does so much more than drive traffic to the site.

November 3, 2017 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While influencing practically every living entrepreneur, Richard Branson has built a social media presence that all of us would do well to study. His Twitter handle boasts over 11 million followers, Facebook over 3 million, and Instagram over 2 million. Yet, what is most compelling is how he uses his social media presence to drive traffic back to his website. Starting with the standard tactic of including links to his Virgin website on every single profile, it’s clear that Branson wants his fans on his page.

If you're wondering why Branson would want all of his fans on his site, the answer is simple. Through his webpage he can collect your email, pixel you for Facebook ads and, most importantly, make sales. While social media allows him to entertain and engage fans, it doesn't allow his fans to make purchases on the spot. According to a Gallup survey, 62 percent of respondents who used social media said those sites had no influence on their buying decisions. Clearly, Branson knows this and so he wants you off his social media pages and onto his webpage for a reason.

Now, let me share with you the top three things that you should take from Branson's web page -- to ensure your site is also a money-making machine.

Be unforgettable with clear branding.

When you first land on Branson's website, one thing stands out. The branding is sleek, bright and pops. The word 'Virgin' is written in a unique font that will make it memorable. The colors stand out and help make the site easy to read and navigate, and sear the Virgin brand into the visitor's mind.

When your site is easy to read, you'll increase the likelihood that a visitor will stay on your page. A poorly branded website with ugly colors can make it hard on the eyes, make reading challenging and ultimately drive visitors away -- which is death to any online business.

If you want your visitors to remember you, use colors that help carry your company's logo and brand. Use branding that helps make the site easy to read, navigate, and helps your visitors remember your brand with ease.

A prolific blog gets you more leads.

According to a recent Hubspot study, companies that publish 16 or more blog articles a month got more than four times more leads as companies that published zero to four blog posts a month. Imagine that, by releasing more content, you could multiply your leads more than four times! That could make a significant difference in your business.

When analyzing Branson's website, it's immediately evident that his company is prolific in content creation. It is consistent and doesn't miss the mark here -- he knows that Bill Gates was right when he said, "Content is king."

What can you take away from this? If you want more leads and profits, you need to consistently publish content. More content means more traffic, more leads and ultimately more sales.

To get sales, make an offer.

One of the most well-known email marketers in the world, Ben Settle, once told me, "The primary purpose of your website is to make sales. Most people forget to make offers, and so they stay broke." In other words, to make sales, you must make offers. Sadly, it took me a few years to learn the importance of making an offer. Instead of heeding Settle's advice, I created lots of blog, video and podcast content -- but didn't make offers and suffered for it.

Once I changed up my strategy and started making offers, my life changed. Sales came in, and I realized that, if you offer substantial value and help people, it's one hundred percent OK to present your product to further help your web visitors. When you're on Branson's website, it won't be long until a pop-up appears asking you to order his newest book. He gives value via his blog, videos and content -- and later gives you an opportunity to buy his book. Sure, a book is a small offer, but if you made that low-cost offer to nearly 3 million people every month, it would sell.

If you're wondering what to offer on your website, here are a few things to consider: First, your offer should be super-relevant to what your business helps visitors solve. Next, the first offer should be a low-cost offer. Lead with value and help, then suggest a low-cost product or service that doesn't take much thought, leading buyers into our pipeline of bigger and better products.

By following Branson's lead in providing your website visitors clear branding, a prolific and consistent blog, and a chance to buy from you, you'll be sure to have a fine-tuned online selling machine.

