19 Veterans Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss

To honor those who have served for our country, restaurants are showing their support with some sweet deals and food freebies.

Saturday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to recognize all of the men and women who have served in our armed forces.

From Applebee’s to Chipotle, companies across the country will honor vets and active military personnel. Here are 19 restaurants who are offering delicious deals on this holiday.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s has created a special menu just for veterans on this holiday. By showing your military ID, any veteran or active military can choose one of these menu items for free on Nov. 11.

BJ’s

Veterans and active military can stop into any BJ’s restaurant on Friday, Nov. 10, or Saturday, Nov. 11, and enjoy a free entree priced at $12.95 and under. By simply showing your military ID, you can score some grub, and if you’re over 21, you can also get $6 alcoholic beverages.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is another restaurant chain offering free select menu items to veterans and military on Nov. 11. All you have to do is show your military ID.

Bruegger’s Bagels

New York-style breakfast chain Bruegger’s Bagels offers veterans and current military a free small drip coffee, with any proof of service or military ID.

California Pizza Kitchen

For Veteran’s Day, active and retired military are offered free entree-sized pizza, salad or pasta from the California Pizza Kitchen’s special holiday menu. Offered all day long, all you’ve got to do is show up in uniform or present your ID.

Chipotle

Fast-casual chain Chipotle offers active and retired military and their spouses its annual Veteran’s Day BOGO deal, where military can buy any burrito, bowl, salad or tacos and get another meal free. However, the important thing to note here is the deal is actually on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 5 p.m. until close, and requires proof of service or ID.

Cici’s Pizza

Enjoy the pizza buffet for free at Cici’s Pizza by showing your military ID.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Homestyle cooking chain Cracker Barrel goes above and beyond for veterans. On Saturday, any veteran customers dining at the restaurant will receive a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake, and all other diners have the opportunity to donate to the nonprofit Operation Homefront.

Denny’s

Active and retired military can stop by Denny’s on Friday, Nov. 10, between 5 a.m. to noon for a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam.” With proof of service, military can treat themselves to pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns and more.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Not only is Dunkin’ Donuts showing its support by offering active and retired military a free donut on Nov. 11, but it’s also donating $10,000 to Homes for Our Troops, which is a nonprofit that builds custom homes for injured vets. Along with its donation, the company will give a year’s worth of coffee and new Keurig brewing systems to 100 vets who receive these custom homes through Homes for Our Troops.

Golden Corral

Every year to honor veterans and active military, Golden Corral restaurants host “Military Appreciation Night Thank You Meals.” On Monday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 9 p.m., the chain will provide free “thank you” dinners to those who have served, and asks for donations to support Disabled American Veterans.

IHOP

All day long on Friday, Nov. 10, veterans and active military can indulge in a free stack of red, white and blue pancakes at IHOP -- three pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream. Not only that, but for the entire month of November, the 24-hour breakfast chain will donate $1 from every purchase of red, white and blue pancakes to the Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Krystal

On Nov. 11, fast food chain Krystal will thank veterans and active military with a free breakfast sausage biscuit from 6 a.m to 11 a.m.

Menchie’s

The froyo chain Menchie’s offers active military and veterans a free six-ounce cup of frozen yogurt all day long on Veteran’s Day. Just bring your military ID or proof of service.

Red Lobster

If you’ve ever served in the military, you might want to stop by Red Lobster for a free appetizer or dessert on Veteran’s Day. Just show your ID or proof of service to score this deal.

Sizzler

To honor active military and veterans, Sizzler will offer a free lunch along with a beverage on Nov. 11. However, to score this deal, you have to make it in before 4 p.m. and show a proof of service.

Texas Roadhouse

To show their support, Texas Roadhouse offers all veterans and military a free lunch entree from its special Veteran’s Day menu. By showing military ID, you can score anything from a 6 oz. sirloin steak to some country fried chicken.

TGI Fridays

Another restaurant chain to offer free lunch to active military and veterans is TGI Fridays. By showing your military ID, you can get a free lunch worth up to $12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wild Wing Cafe

On Nov. 11, veterans and active military who show their ID, proof of service or even a photograph of them in uniform can score a free meal all day long at Wild Wing Cafe.