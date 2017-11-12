10 Haikus About Office Life (Infographic)

While there are thousands of memes and Twitter accounts out there that bring humor to the grind of office life, haikus may be the freshest and most elevated addition to the thread.

The user-friendly poetic form only requires three lines: five syllables in the first, seven in the second and five again in the third. No rhyme or rhythm required, this method of expression can free the inner creative self from the stress of the subject matter.

From accidental "reply alls" to unfaithful Wi-Fi, check out these 10 office haikus from SavingSpot to add some laughs and some zen to your workday.