Your Expectations Are Stunting Your Business Growth

Don't let the situations that you can't control spiral your emotions out of whack and keep you from growth.

November 27, 2017 5 min read

You’ve felt it, right? You get off a discovery call with a potential client feeling good about how the conversation went. They ask you to send them the invoice so they can hire you and both of you can start your business relationship. You send the invoice out excited to be working with an interesting new client and for the income that it will add to your bottom line. All is going as plan and you want to do it again and again.

Then, something unexpected happens. You hear crickets. The invoice is not paid and you get a little anxious while you wait. You’re tempted to message the client asking if everything is okay. You might even do it but you know that it comes off needy and desperate when you pursue the client too aggressively. So, you’re stuck. What once started as an exciting experience turns into something that makes you irritated and questions why you still work with clients.

The reason this situation happens too often with entrepreneurs starts and ends with your expectations. You expected the client to sign up long before you had a conversation with them. When your expectations aren’t meant, it brings out feelings, emotions and actions that could ultimately hurt your business. Here’s what entrepreneurs need to understand about expectations and growing a business.

Preconceived expectations lead to desperation.

Sometimes business is hard. The income isn’t flowing and you want as many opportunities coming your way as you can get. You expect business to be better. You expect potentials leads to turn into clients. You expect that the people you market to will value what you offer. These preconceived expectations don’t lead to business. They lead to you expecting business and when it doesn’t work out as planned, you are crushed. It then leads you to make desperate decisions because you think that’s how you’ll get the business. It’s not.

Don’t expect to lock in business. Instead, lead with value and show why you’re the expert the client should hire. Do what you can to make yourself more appealing. Do what you can with the situations you can control. Don’t let the situations that you can’t control spiral your emotions out of whack and keep you from growth.

Somethings have to happen naturally

For the longest time, I didn’t believe in the “abundance mindset.” Whne I heard entrepreneurs talking about it, I thought of a Southern church raising funds to buy the pastor a helicopter. I didn’t understand that if you focus on the things that lead to growth, opportunities and income find you.

In my business now, I don’t chase. I let things happen naturally. That’s not to say that I don’t market my business, but it’s in a way where I put out value and customers respond.

It took failure and struggles to understand that you can’t push and chase, you have to make yourself appealing and let things happen naturally. Everyone wants to work with someone they feel like is winning and where they want to be. You aren’t meant to lock in every new client. You aren’t meant to win at everything you do. You win some and lose some -- that’s life.

There’s a better way to show your value.

There are 3.5 billion people that use the Internet every day. As our world grows, that number can only increase. For entrepreneurs, this means that we have the potential to reach customers in one concentrated place. We don’t have to use ineffective old-school methods to get new business. We can, instead, put out content that shows our expertise. We can add value to those we want to reach. When we do that, they understand what we do and offer, and some will spend money with us. It’s a natural process that keeps us from appearing desperate.

We live in the information and digital age. We have access to tools and technology that make things possible that weren’t even 10 years ago. There’s never been a time where it’s easier to get messages out in multiple ways. You can show your value without chasing clients or being needy. It comes down to shifting your focus to creating instead of chasing. Spend more time on the content, products, and services that show how what you offer leads to practical and tangible results for anyone that invests their time and money with you.

Don’t let your expectations cloud your judgment. You have what you need to grow a business in a natural and strategic way. Develop an abundance mindset that helps you see how much opportunity is out here for us as entrepreneurs today. And, don’t chase or push -- it will repel potential clients. Be strong and focus on what you do best. It will shine through and opportunities will come to you.