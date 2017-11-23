20 Wise Insights on Gratitude to Spark a Positive Mindset

Being grateful doesn't guarantee that you'll get more, only that you'll have enough.

No doubt this has been a year of much hardship, change and violence. It seems each time we turn on the news, there some new tragic mass shooting or act of terror for us to witness and grieve over. We have to be the change we are looking for. As Entreprenuers, leaders and influencers we must take in the seriousness of attitude. Emotions are contagious. Violence creates more violence, as gratitude creates more success, happiness and peace. On this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, let us start a new movement of trading guns for gratitude. We need to collectively start holding a different mindset on how to solve our problems. Let us recommit to raising our children in a world where they are not terrified of violence, death and dying. Let’s wake them up to love, kindness, and success. To follow twenty famous quotes on gratitude to help jumpstart our mindset.

1. "Gratitude helps you to grow and expand; gratitude brings joy and laughter into your life and into the lives of all those around you." Eileen Caddy

2. "Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." Marcel Proust

3. "Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude." Ralph Waldo Emerson

4. "Perhaps you went to bed last night thinking about the overdue bills, the lack of finances, the problematic people and situations you have to face. This morning you woke up. Did you give thanks? If you didn't, it is probably because you forgot that when praise goes up, the blessings come down. That should be enough to inspire you to be thankful." Iyanla Vanzant

5. "Happiness is the consequence of personal effort. You fight for it, strive for it, insist upon it, and sometimes even travel around the world looking for it. You have to participate relentlessly in the manifestations of your own blessings." Elizabeth Gilbert

6. "Gratitude is like a magnet; the more grateful you are, the more you will receive to be grateful for." Iyanla Vanzant

7. "The struggle ends when gratitude begins.” Neale Donald Walsch

8. "Real love is opening your heart to the unlovable. Real gratitude is giving thanks when things aren't perfect. Real generosity is sharing when you have very little. Real courage makes the 'impossible' --possible, with real faith." Bryant McGill

9. "I would like to thank every single person who has ever been unkind to me. You taught me to be even kinder to others." Steven Aitchison

10."When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate. When life is bitter, say thank you and grow." Shauna Niequist

11. "There will always be people in your life who treat you wrong. Be sure to thank them for making you strong." Zig Ziglar

12. "Gratitude is the single most important ingredient to living a successful and fulfilled life." Jack Canfield

13. "Joy is what happens to us when we allow ourselves to recognize how good things really are." Marianne Williamson

14. "If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough." Meister Eckhart

15. "The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.” -- Dalai Lama

16. "Happy are those who take life day by day, complain very little, and are thankful for the little things in life." Unknown Author

18. "When each day is the same as the next, it’s because people fail to recognize the good things that happen in their lives every day." Paulo Coelho

19. "Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.” Maya Angelou

20. "The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings.” Henry Ward Beecher