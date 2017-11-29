The Universe Is in Your Favor -- Even If Your Parachute Doesn't Open

Understand that everything will come to you in the right way at the perfect time.

Years ago, when I was in Cabo, Mexico, I met a guy by the name of Jimmy next to a pool who had an extraordinary story about how he had gone skydiving and his parachute didn't open.

After his life-threatening story, Jimmy told me he had this profound saying, which is something that stuck out in my mind, "Everything always works out for me."

During our conversations, I eventually learned that he was a country musician that was currently living in Nashville and a huge sports fan. I mentioned that I was working for Leigh Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, something that certainly piqued his interest since the Tennessee Titans had just relocated to Nashville. Naturally, he had an abundance of questions about the NFL and its players, as well as other professional athletes and the agent business.

My wife, Julie, was shocked to learn that the person we had been spending time with was the lead guitar player for the country music sensation, Diamond Rio -- yes, it was Jimmy Olander. He wasn't lying about things always working out for him either; his group had won awards for Top Vocal Group and Vocal Group of the Year (multiple times) from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association, and even brought home a Grammy for Best Album.

I reflected back on Olander's comment about things working out, pondering how I could apply it to my life and see the results that he had seen in his own successful career.

Belief is key to a positive mindset.

Olander taught me a valuable lesson: Believe that the universe is always in your favor and it will be.

Based on my 5/20 Rule, I'm a little obsessive when it comes to how I spend my time. I try to use efficiency, effectiveness and statistical success to bend time and get the most out of the activities during my 24-hour day.

In my quest, I sometimes end up losing focus on the principle that the universe is in my favor.

As I hurry around to stay on time and meet (and hopefully exceed) expectations, sometimes I'm stopped by a red light. In the past, I'd get so frustrated, even screaming profanities at the light, as if I was being tortured or somehow punished for trying to be on time.

Shift your perspective for success.

Once I shifted my perspective, that I was in the universe's favor and that everything always worked out for me, there are only two words that I could exclaim every time that I'm stopped at a red light and they are: "thank you."

Those two little words change everybody's lives, simply by reminding us of what we are grateful for, not only in the past and the present, but also the future.

Go ahead and take the opportunity that the red light provides you to center yourself in gratitude, reminding yourself that you are aligned with the universe.

Stop negativity.

I didn't know what tomorrow will bring, but with the mindset that the universe was taking care of me, whatever obstacles lie ahead (or behind) me do not matter. Whatever I avoided, or whatever efficiencies were created, it was in my favor to stop at that red light.

The next time you don't get a business deal done, things don't work out the way you think they're supposed to, or you're stopped at that red light -- don't sweat it.

Take that moment and just be grateful, because the universe is acting in your favor. Although it might not be easy to realize when things don't go as you think they should. When you take the perspective that the universe is acting in your favor, everything will work out for you.

