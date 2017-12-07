10 Ways Sales Pros Get Rich Answering the Phone

The single best prospect any sales pro every gets is when somebody calls asking about what you sell.

What are you going to do to maximize every incoming phone call opportunity you are presented with? I teach people all over the world how to professionally and effectively handle phone inquiries because mastering the phone will ensure your ability to provide information, obtain an appointment and sell.

The importance of incoming call skills cannot be underestimated if you want to get rich. When the phone rings, do you or your staff know how to handle it professionally?

Incoming calls from the public are usually questions about your product or service, pricing, contracts and what you do. They saw your product somewhere, heard about you on the internet, saw an ad or were shopping a competitor. They found you and picked up the phone. Your goal for this call is to give enough information to get them to come to you or invite you to go to them. Typically, salespeople are taught just to get a name and number, but that's not the goal here.

Each piece of the call is vital. You need to know every part from the greeting to fact-finding, from appointments to stalls and what you can do to make sure each call is successfully handled and converted. We're talking money here folks. If you want to get rich, get great on the phone.

The Greeting

This is the first impression and you know you can never go back and make a second first impression. Don't use your first and last name, it could cause confusion. Just use one name because, let's face it, they aren't interested in your name anyway. Keep it simple, and remember that less is more.

What can you do to influence a buyer's attitude during the greeting? Answer with enthusiasm. They will feel if you are taking the call seriously and treating them like they are important. Have a focus on the call with no other distractions. Be prepared for the buyer's questions. Be genuine and sincere. "Good morning, my name is Grant, thank you for calling. What can I get you information on today?"

Fact Finding

Qualify for what they have now and qualify for what they want. This opens to you what they value and maybe what they want to avoid. Then offer information overload. Use smart quality questions to get more info.

Number and Name

Names and numbers will only come with credibility and high interest. Names and numbers are critical to getting appointments and following up those appointments that don't show or don't work out.

The first thing you need to know is that you will get -- not ask for -- name, cell number and email. You have to be sold that you will get this. People may have a home or office number but you want the cell number. You want to give the buyer reasons to want to give you this information. They should understand that giving you their number is going to get them something they want.

A little creativity is needed to set up reasons to get their name and number. To get the number during the call, ask them, "You don't have to make a decision today, right?" Most people will say, "No, I don't have to make a decision today." You can reply, "Good, let me get your information down so I can get information ready for you and get right back with you. What's your cell number?"

Give them a reason for you to call them back. If you get resistance, remember the only reason you are asking is to give, give, give.

Hold Button

As soon as I get their name and cell number, say "hold please" and this will give you about 10 seconds to regroup and figure out how to ask for the appointment.

This hold is a bit of surprise -- it interrupts. Surprise gets control. I don't ask them to hold, I tell them. Don't give a reason for the hold. When you come off the hold you'll have an idea that will improve your buyer's situation. Offer an alternative, "Would you consider something a little bigger, a little more expensive etc. that would provide you with more value for your money?"

Putting the buyer on a short hold helps you think of a way to improve the buyer's situation, determines if there is any flexibility with the buyer, gets you off of pricing one product and gives the buyer a reason to come in. Many of those who call you may be on the wrong product.

Appointments

What's the difference between the mediocre and the master? The master gets appointments and gets people to show up to those appointments. Do you have a simple, consistent, and proven approach for asking for appointments and getting them? Or do you just take calls, give out information, and hope that somebody will wander in someday? This is the game setter, to convince someone to stop what they're doing and make time in their schedule to either come to you or for you to come to them. If you don't know or are unsure of how to get appointments, get on my Phone Certification Program today.

What Makes a Good Phone Person? Here are 10 things:

1.Be goal driven, not work or phone driven.

2.Have the attitude of service.

3. A strong voice. This comes from having confidence in what you are selling.

4.Follow a plan or format. Know what you are going to say. Don't ad lib.

5.Commit to the phone. Make it your buddy.

6.Develop muscle. Practice makes perfect.

7.Persistence. Have a large arsenal of closes.

8.Leave messages.

9.Know how to handle objections.

10.Be a closer. Why would you use a phone if you can't close?