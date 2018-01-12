Live at CES: Indiegogo CEO Predicts What's Next for Crowdfunding

We caught up with Indiegogo CEO David Mandelbrot at CES this week to talk about changes in crowdfunding and what to expect next.

At CES, hundreds of companies of varying sizes and stages can attribute crowdfunding platforms to their funding, product design and success. One of those being Indiegogo.

Founded in 2007, the company has attracted hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs over the years, and as the platform has grown, it's adapted -- from supporting companies that want to pursue equity crowdfunding to helping backers and campaigners be more accountable to each other.

Earlier this week, Indiegogo CEO David Mandelbrot took the time to reflect on the changing crowdfunding landscape at his company's CES booth, located in the CES startup hub, Eureka Park. Mandelbrot and Entrepreneur Associate Editor Lydia Belanger chatted about what's changed with crowdfunding over the past five years, why companies have to approach campaigns differently than they once did and the next phase of crowdfunding Mandelbrot sees starting to take shape.

Watch a replay of the Facebook Live clip below to hear Mandelbrot's insights.