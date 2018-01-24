Burnout

3 Ways to Avoid Burning Out on the Long Journey to Achieving Your Goals

Grinding all the time makes a nub of you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Ways to Avoid Burning Out on the Long Journey to Achieving Your Goals
Image credit: Yuri_Arcurs | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Penny Stock Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Burnout is a word that I’m all too familiar with. It doesn’t matter how successful you are or whether you hit record profits because burnout can and will happen. It’s natural and you shouldn’t feel bad about it.

But beating burnout is never easy. These are the tips I’ve come up with over the years to reduce business burnout.

Related: How to Recognize and Beat Burnout

Don’t be afraid to outsource.

Outsourcing is a great way to keep your business going without burning out. When I encountered burnout my biggest obstacle to taking a break was fear that my business would go under. Outsourcing lets you keep everything going without worrying about what’s going to happen in your absence.

It’s also an excellent reason to bring in someone else to advise you. The British Government just called in the accountants PwC to advise them on government contracts. I see avoiding burnout as a good reason to outsource and grow.

Related: 3 Important Signs of Entrepreneurial Burnout and How to Overcome It

Stop checking your emails so often.

The reason why you’re burned out all the time is work never leaves you. Even when you leave the computer you may be checking your emails on your phone all the time. I’m guilty of this. That’s why I set specific times for checking my emails, and I leave it at only an hour per day when I’m on vacation.

Two apps I’ve used in the past for forcefully keeping me away from my email accounts are Cold Turkey and Focus Booster. But there’s always the old-fashioned option of just leaving your work phone at home and getting out of the house.

Related: The Shocking Lessons I Learned After I Quit My Social Media Addiction in 3 Days in the Desert

Avoid distractions.

Distractions are another possible cause of burnout. You must understand that burnout is primarily caused by overwhelming stress. Studies have shown time and time again that when we are thinking about or doing multiple things at once we become more inefficient and more stressed.

Think about it like the current political climate. Breaking news hits CNN all the time. If you tried to follow everything you would tie yourself in knots. It’s what happens when you are trying to trade, research, reply to emails and check social media all at the same time.

That’s why I have trained myself to put my entire focus into one thing. One strategy that worked well for me was to only open Internet tabs for the task at hand. I switch off my email tab and my social media tab except when I’m specifically addressing those tasks.

Related: Why Multitasking Is a Myth That's Breaking Your Brain and Wasting Your Time

By using these three strategies I don’t just address burnout I have contingency plans for when it inevitably hits. These tactics have helped me reach my financial goals, and now they can help you reach yours.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Burnout

When Hustling Is Harmful: How to Save Your Employees From Burnout

Burnout

How to Achieve 'Zero' Burnout: Build a business and a Life That Won't Kill You

Burnout

How These 5 Multimillionaires and Billionaires Deal With Burnout