A 'Top Chef' Shares a Quick Recipe That Can Help You Reduce Food Waste

Food waste is a significant problem, with one government report estimating that 60 million tons of produce -- worth about $160 billion -- goes to waste.

Not only is that tragic on its face, since there are a lot of hungry people out there, but it's bad for the planet, too. Much of the food we throw out ends up in landfills or combustion facilities.

There are some simple things both we as consumers and business owners can do to help deal with this issue. I spoke with Stephanie Izard, a Chicago-based award-winning restauranteur and one-time winner of Top Chef, about this issue and to get her tips on how to do your part. She also shared an easy way to save leftover nachos, in case you happen to have a party for some sports game this Sunday.

Check out the video below.