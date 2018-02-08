What the Bitcoin Drop Means for Your Financial Stability

Bitcoin is a thrilling investment. Trouble is, investing should be boring.

I did a poll on Twitter the other day asking if you prefer risk or stability when investing. More than half of the people -- 56 percent-- replied risk, while 44 percent said stability.

Remember when Bitcoin was up to an all-time high a few months ago? Now it dropped to the lowest it's been in months.

Bitcoin is risky...

Why the risk?

Even if you said that’s what you prefer when you invest, why would you want to add more drama to your life? Forget about future predictions, hackers, or price manipulation -- stock market changes constantly fluctuate between greens and reds.

One day you’re up, one day you’re down. There’s no stability.

I’m not saying you can’t make money. I just wouldn't put my last dollars in it. There’s no guarantee I wouldn't be wiped out in the morning.

I own some Bitcoin but I don’t consider it an investment. I got it as payment for a speaking gig. It’s nice to have but I’m not counting on it to build my wealth. It’s just speculation. I do think crypto is here to stay but it’s not where my attention is.

Investments that create financial stability.

When I invest, I look at the risk versus stability. My investments are not subject to daily market fluctuations. I don’t have ups or downs. I have a wife, two kids and companies with more than 85 employees. I have enough drama already. I don’t need drama with my money.

Mailbox money is what takes the drama out of your financial situation. I didn’t create financial stability for my family from writing books or from my weekly shows. I invest in hard assets that are stable and have scale. They provide me income that I can rely on. Not just on good days but every month.

You need that stability for your family, not more risk. I admit that all investments have risk, but some more than others. Taking your last dollars hoping that you hit it big with Bitcoin is the most risk. You might as well go to Vegas and throw down a few hundred grand.

I’m not saying that you shouldn’t throw down a big hand. I’m all about going all in but I prefer to do what Warren Buffet does -- go all in on a sure thing.

Real estate is a sure thing, if you know what you’re doing.

In order to go all in, you have to know what you’re doing. I’ve been in the real estate game for over 30 years. I know it well. It’s not guesswork. That’s why I was able to take my last 8 million and put it in a real estate deal with confidence. My wife Elena was worried and asked me “If I’m sure about it.” I said, "Yeah baby, we’re good.” I knew I could sleep easy. Notice that I didn’t take my money and give it to Wall Street.

Why?

Because real estate has three things that crypto and stocks do not:

Scale ( If you’re just starting, nothing below 16 units, but prefer 32 )

) Income diversification ( More doors. More renters. More Stability )

) Middle of the road pricing (Appeal to a wider group of renters)

The scale of my real estate investments produces the stability that I need for my family. I’m paid to wait while my property value goes up. If the stock exchange collapses I still get a check, every month.

Bitcoin doesn’t pay me each month. It only goes up or down in value. I can’t make improvements that raise the value of the entire area. I’m at the mercy of the market. I have no control. No certainty. It’s gambling. Speculation. It’s risky.

I’m not a weekend investor trying to make it big by guessing. I don’t rely on luck to create solvency. I know that investing in great properties in great locations is proven to appreciate over time.

How to invest in real estate.

I’ve been in the real estate game for over 30 years. I know what I’m doing. It’s how I created wealth in my life that will outlast me, my wife and our two daughters.

I shopped properties three years before I bought my first deal. I looked at everything. Good deals. Bad deals. That’s what you need to do.

I want you to create the same level of financial stability for your family. You can’t do that by putting your money in a high risk, speculative investment where market fluctuations dictate whether you win or lose.

Listen to Warren Buffet’s advice, “Never lose money.”

Here’s my question to you if you said you prefer risk over stability… What’s your goal with investing? Is it to gamble, hoping for a win, or is it to create wealth that will outlast your future generations?

If you think I’ve reached any level of success, then do what I did. Get in the real estate game.