5 Business Ideas You Can Launch from Your Living Room

March 9, 2018 4 min read

Being a successful entrepreneur today is all about generating multiple sources of income. The title “serial entrepreneur” is tossed around with ease because the internet has created an avenue through which we can find endless ways to make a living. Those who diversify their revenue streams will help ensure their chances of success without necessarily overburdening themselves.

Through technology, our world has become progressively more interconnected, and has created the potential for hundreds of different business ideas. That said, here are five business ideas that you can launch from your living room.

Online language tutor

Services such as Skype that offer free face-to-face communication instantaneously with anyone in the world have created a market for online language tutors. There are countless startups that offer language lessons by matching native speakers to eager learners. Most of these sites don’t require you to speak the language of your pupils.

Join one of these sites and teach for a few months. This will allow you to build experience and credibility as a teacher. Then break off from your matching agency and start your own private lessons. This will allow you to set your own schedule and price!

Start a blog

The most important rule when starting a new blog is to pick a niche subject that attracts a good readership. If you are a decent writer, this shouldn’t be too hard, and you can also enlist one of the countless copywriters out there to write your content for you (for pretty cheap!). Once you fill your blog with quality content that attracts a solid following, there are many “affiliate marketing” programs where companies like Amazon and Google will pay you to promote their products or services.

This idea may take a bit of an initial investment -- especially if you are paying a writer. However, once it gets going, it begins to pay for itself and will only grow from there.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

This program through Amazon basically allows you to run an ecommerce operation out of your house. Amazon writes, “You sell it, we ship it,” meaning all you have to do is connect with a customer, and Amazon takes care of all of the packaging, shipping and handling. They even store your products in their warehouses. This is a great way to help you scale your small business with professional help from one of the industry leaders in ecommerce.

Become a translator

If you are fluent in another language, it is easy to connect with firms that are looking for professionals to translate documents and audio for their businesses. Most of these businesses have employees that learned the language in school, but the companies want someone with cultural knowledge as well as fantastic language skills. The more obscure the language is, the more you get paid!

Trade cryptocurrencies

Crypto, crypto, crypto. It seems to be the talk of the town these days, and it’s for a good reason. People all over the world are making money trading cryptocurrencies. So what’s the catch? Truthfully, there really isn’t one. These digital assets are highly volatile and do not behave like normal securities. Before investing in cryptocurrencies you should do an ample amount of research, and never invest solely based on someone else’s opinion.

Opportunities are everywhere in this world. If you aren’t where you want to be financially, that’s on you. The five business ideas above are only a handful available to you. Not only that, but you can launch them all from the comfort of your living room.

(By Renzo Costarella)