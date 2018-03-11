How to Train Your Brain for Success

/

It comes down to one simple thing: your morning routine.

March 11, 2018 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



One of the most important things you can do to get your mindset ready for success is to have a strong morning routine. That’s honestly why I wrote my latest book, The Millionaire Morning.

We only have so much attention to give out -- to people, to goals, to anything. Therefore, it’s important to have that strong foundation. For this episode of 5 Minute Friday I wanted to bring you this insightful clip from an episode with John Assaf.

John is one of the leading behavioral and mindset experts in the world. He has written two New York Times bestsellers, was in The Secret and has built five multimillion-dollar companies. In this podcast episode, he shares why you should be concerned with your limited number of attention units and how you can start every day ready to win.

Discover all of that and much more, on Episode 609.

