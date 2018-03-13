How 3 Entrepreneurs Started on the Fast Track

From finding the right customers to creating an apparel brand in a few weeks, founders share their first-time challenges.

Introducing our new podcast, Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer, which features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side happy, wealthy, and growing. Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief, spotlights these stories so other business can avoid the same hardships. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

Every entrepreneur’s journey starts with a big problem: That first hurdle -- and hopefully, that first solution. Small and sometimes simple as it may be, this first moment contains so much ingenuity and inspiration, and captures just how resourceful entrepreneurs must be to continue along their path.

In this episode of Problem Solvers, we’re telling three mini-stories of first-time challenges: how the creator of the Butterie butter dish cracked its market research problem, how GrowSumo found the right customers (and avoided the wrong ones) and how American Rhino created an apparel brand within weeks.